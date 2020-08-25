Understanding several aspects of the pregelatinized flour market, Persistence Market Research has presented a structured analysis on the various trends, challenges, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints impacting the global market in its new research report titled “Pregelatinized Flour Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2012-2025)”. Various facets of the market are analyzed across major regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. A thorough analysis on competitive landscape and forecasts are included in this comprehensive research study that can be used to achieve strategic advantage in the coming years. A detailed market segmentation helps estimate the value and volume projections of all segments and sub segments for a period of eight years from 2017-2025.

Global Pregelatinized Flour Market: Forecast

The global pregelatinized flour market has been witnessing moderate growth rate since past years. The global pregelatinized flour market, according to Persistence Market Research, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2025. This market is estimated to reach a value of about US$ 1.7 Bn by 2025 from a value of US$1.2 Bn in 2017. The volume growth of this market is slated to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the assessment period.

Global Pregelatinized Flour Market: Segmental Highlights

The global pregelatinized flour market is segmented by source (rice, wheat, corn and others), by application (food, pet food and industrial) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa). The food segment in application is further sub segmented by bakery and confectionery, dairy, soups and sauces and snacks and others.

Europe region shows higher market lucrativeness followed by North America and is expected to show high market evaluation by the end of 2025. During the period of assessment, this segment is poised to register a high growth to reflect a CAGR of 4.8%. In Europe, the global market by revenue is estimated to increase 1.5x by 2025 from 2017. Recently, consumers are closely inspecting the labels of products in order to check if it is clean label product, due to which players are focusing on launching such products, and thus it is expected to drive the market growth in the region

Rice segment by source is the fastest growing segment during the assessment period. This segment is poised to register a high value CAGR of 6.1% during 2017-2025, but has a relatively lower share and market value

Corn segment by source category is the largest segment in terms of value and is estimated to reach a market valuation of about US$ 655.6 Mn in 2025 growing at a steady rate throughout the period of forecast

Food segment by application is expected to witness high growth and a high market valuation by the end of 2025. It is poised to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the period of assessment to reach a market evaluation of about US$1.4 Bn in 2025

Global Pregelatinized Flour Market: Dynamics

The main drivers boosting the growth of the global pregelatinized flour market are rising demand for gluten free products, rising preference for baked products and increasing demand for clean label products resulting in increased product launches.

Rising health concerns among people and increasing need for gluten-free diet is facilitating growth of pregelatinized flour market. The concentration of gluten in food can pose serious threat to human health, such as Celiac Disease, due to high gluten concentration in food. Apart from celiac, prolonged consumption of gluten can lead to osteoporosis, anemia and infertility. Also, baked products such as bread are consumed on a regular basis in many regions, mainly Europe and North America. Due to growing health and diet concerns and preference for healthy products, pregelatinized flour mainly rice and corn flour are used in baked products, which are gluten-free and healthier compared to wheat flour. Baked products and snacks such as cakes, pizza, pastries, cookies, and other products are gaining popularity among children and young generation, which is likely to create further growth opportunities for the pregelatinized flour manufacturers. Europe and North America are projected to be rapid growing markets for baked products. The rise in disposable income and concerns about flour based products consumption are driving he growth of the market.

However, restraints such as price volatility of raw material and availability of substitutes are hampering the growth of the global pregelatinized flour market. Moreover, consumers in many regions are not aware of benefits of pregelatinized flour and hence its consumption is limited. Also, pregelatinized starch has been focused upon by several players which has inhibited the growth of the pregelatinized flour market.

Global Pregelatinized Flour Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global pregelatinized flour market such as KRÖNER-STÄRKE GmbH, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Sage V Foods, LLC, LifeLine Foods, LLC., Didion Milling Inc., Caremoli Group, Bunge Ltd., BELOURTHE S.A., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Agrasys S.L., Favero Antonio Srl, HT Nutri Group, SunOpta, Inc., Tardella Flour Co Inc., Tekirdag Un Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi and Bressmer & Francke (GmbH & Co.) KG.