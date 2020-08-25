The global black pepper market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by a rising number of mergers and acquisitions, product innovation and increasing inclination of consumers towards seasoning in their diets. “Black Pepper Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025,” is a new report published by Persistence Market Research that tracks the performance of the global black pepper market for a projected period of eight years, i.e. 2017-2025. According to this report, in 2017, global black pepper market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3761.2 Mn, which is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period to reach US$ 5701.0 Mn by the end of 2024.

Global Black Pepper Market: Regulatory Requirements

American spice trade association (ASTA) is dedicated to providing clean, safe spice to their customers and consumers. ASTA provides a range of programs and publications to ensure companies have the tools they need to meet that goal.

In Europe, the safety of spices is guided under the European spice association (ESA). European Spice Association, ESA, is a non-profit association representing the interests of its members in all matters pertaining to the processing, packing, quality assurance and food safety and/or marketing of herbs, spices and spice products. Moreover, European Commission is also particular about the product claims thereby offering products that are safe, high in quality

New South Wales Food Authority (NSWFA) is an Australian government statutory authority, responsible for food safety and food labelling regulations in the state as well as consumer food safety promotion

Spices Board is the flagship organization for the development and worldwide promotion of Indian spices

Global Black Pepper Market: Forecast by Form

By form segment of the global black pepper market includes, ground black pepper, rough cracked black pepper, and whole black pepper. Of the different forms, in terms of revenue, ground black pepper segment is estimated to dominate the market with 47.7% share in 2016 end. Whole black pepper segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value during the forecast period i.e. 2017 to 2025.

Global Black Pepper Market: Forecast by Application

Application segment consists of food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care. By application, the food and beverages segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Food and beverages segment is estimated to account for highest market share of 65.6% in 2016 and is expected to reduce at 61.1% in 2024. The segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 3821.6 Mn by the end of 2024. The segment has been estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1497.4 Mn between 2016 and 2024.

Global Black Pepper Market: Forecast by Source

Source segment includes organic and conventional segments. Conventional black pepper segment is estimated to account for highest market share of 82.5 % in 2016 and is expected to lose 1.1 BPS by 2024 as compared to that in 2016. The segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 1055.6 Mn by the end of 2024. Conventional black pepper segment is expected to expand at highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume over the forecast period.

Global Black Pepper Market: Forecast by Region

North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan and MEA are the five regions which are covered in this report. APAC black pepper market is expected to contribute US$ 2607.8 Mn to the overall black pepper market by the end of 2024. Consumer’s shifting preference towards organic black pepper due to rising trend of organic products worldwide and the increasing trend of natural ingredient’s demand for black pepper in various industries such food and beverages, personal care, and health care are the reasons behind black pepper market growth in APAC region.

Global Black Pepper Market: Key Vendors

Olam International, Kancor Ingredients Ltd., McCormick & Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., The British Pepper & Spice Co., Ltd., Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt., Ltd., Webb James Srl, doTERRA International, Robertet SA, DS Group, Baria Pepper, Everest Spices, Synthite Industries Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, The Lebermuth Company Inc., Givaudan AG, Visimex Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Hanfimex Corporation, and Indian Valley Foods Pvt. Ltd. are some of the companies which are covered in this report.