The Europe Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to US$ 2,372.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,418.8 Mn by 2027.

Agricultural biologicals comprises of a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biologicals materials, used by the farmers to enhance crop health and yield and as pests control. It also helps in improving the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of plant, assists in product’s robust resistance to insects, and residue managements, as well as improves the total productivity of the plant crops. Italy is leading the Europe Agricultural Biologicals market followed by France.

The Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

EUROPE AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Type

Bio pesticides

Bio stimulants

Bio fertilizers



Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Source

Microbials

Bio chemicals

Others

Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Application Mode

Foliar Sprays

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Applications

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe



Company Profiles

BASF SE

Biolchim S.p.A.

DowDuPont Inc.

Isagro S.p.A.

Koppert Biologicals Systems

Syngenta

UPL

Valent BioSciences LLC

