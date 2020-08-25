The North America floor coating market is accounted to US$ 493.7 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 965.6 Mn by 2027.

Floor coatings are surface coatings applied on concrete surfaces to enhance its wear and abrasion resistance and prolong life. They are inert to oils, detergents and cleaners, transmission fluids, water, hail, snow, and corrosive chemicals. Floor coatings impart waterproof, anti-static, anti-vibration, and anti-skid properties to concrete floors and hence are favored in many industrial, as well as construction industries.

The North America Floor Coating Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Growing Demand for Floor Coatings in Industrial Applications

In numerous industrial settings, such as warehouses, airplane hangars, assembly plants, paint shops, body shops, and distribution facilities, concrete floors are subject to wear and tear from exposure to harsh as well as corrosive chemicals and oils, and damage by scratches and abrasions caused by heavy machines and equipment such as airplanes and forklifts. Floor coatings impart durability and strength to the normal concrete floors. They provide protection to the concrete floors from abrasions and wear from the constant movement of automated guided vehicles, sliding carts, forklifts, etc. Moreover, the slip resistance provided by these coatings to floors help minimize the accidents on work floors. The rising importance of ensuring workplace safety and worker welfare has led to high consumption of floor coatings in industrial applications. The deployment of floor coatings in industrial applications to increase the productivity by allowing faster material movement and lowering the risks of accidents at workplaces is expected to fuel the demand for industrial-grade floor coatings during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and establishment of manufacturing and processing plants in the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to drive the demand for floor coatings in the pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and automotive assembly industries.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Floor Coating Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA FLOOR COATING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylics

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Others



By Formulation

Solvent-Based

Water-Based



By Coating Component

1k

2k

3k



By Flooring Material

Wood

Concrete

Mortar

Terrazzo

Others



By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Country

US

Canada

Mexico



Company Profiles

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Maris Polymers S.A.

Michelman, Inc

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc

3M Company

Sika AG

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Rust Oleum

