The Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market was valued at US$ 77.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 119.8 million by 2027.

The liquid filtration is the process of removal or separation of undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from fluids. Liquid filtration system consists of various components such as demister pads, random packing rings, structured packing, vane mist eliminator among others. The liquid filtration system consists of polymer and metal liquid filter housings that available for used in controlling water, collecting dust particles, refining solvents, petrochemicals and chemicals. Liquid filtration system is also used for the sterilization method in laboratories, processing of oils and fats from animal and vegetable source. Latest advanced filtration technology such as ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and nanofiltration where it removes particles of 0.001–0.1 µm from fluids are gaining popularity in dairy industry, metal industry and other industries.

The Saudi Arabia Liquid Filtration Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Increasing demand of filtration systems in oil and gas industry is driving the Saudi Arabia liquid filtration

Saudi Arabia is the largest country in Middle East, covering around two million square kilometres and 14th largest country in the world. The country is the second-largest crude oil producer and the largest exporter of petroleum in the world. The oil and gas industry of the country accounts for about 50 per cent of gross domestic product, and about 70 per cent of export earnings. Sustained growth in the consumption of natural gas, petroleum, and petrochemical products across the world has increased the exports and imports of oil and gas in Saudi Arabia. Thus, the oil and gas companies in Saudi Arabia need to expand their production to meet emerging demand in the future. The companies are investing heavily in technologies and modern developments to reduce the cost of operations and optimize the output of petroleum industry. It also has significant applications in many industries such as aeronautics, automobiles, mining, power plant, refineries, water treatment, aerospace, defense petrochemicals and many more. It also has significant applications in many industries such as aeronautics, automobiles, mining, power plant, refineries, water treatment, aerospace, defense petrochemicals and many more.

Saudi Arabia Liquid Filtration Market – By Fabric Material

Polymer

Cotton

Metal



Saudi Arabia Liquid Filtration Market – By Filter Media

Woven

Nonwoven

Mesh



Saudi Arabia Liquid Filtration Market – By End Use Industry

Municipal Treatment

Industrial Treatment

Company Profiles

3M Company

Freudenberg Group

Lenntech B.V.

Sulzer Ltd

Filter Concept Private Limited

Pall Corporation

Salfi Filtration Company

JFC Arabia Ltd

