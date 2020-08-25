The North America ceramic fiber market is accounted to US$ 333.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 682.8 Mn by 2027.

In 2018, The US is dominating the North America ceramic fiber market, followed by Canada. The power generation sector is an important consumer of ceramic fiber due to its wide utilization of insulation. In commercial fire protection, ceramic fibers are used in grease-duct insulation and penetration and expansion-joint seals. Ceramic fiber products are used in refractories for high-temperature equipment that is used in ceramic production. This equipment includes blast furnaces, hot stoves, steam boilers, cement kilns, glass tanks, and open-hearth furnaces. The wide application of ceramic fiber is boosting demand in the US.

The North America Ceramic Fiber Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a FREE Sample Copy of this report @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00008069

Growing Demand from Various End-Use Industries

The lightweight of ceramic fiber is an essential feature that weighs about one-tenth as compared to insulating brick and one third than that of calcium silicate or asbestos boards. For new constructions, the structural supports can be reduced to approximately 40% with the help of ceramic fibers. Another important feature that has been responsible for the increasing demand from the end-users is lower heat storage. Due to its lower density, ceramic fiber absorbs less heat due to which the furnaces can be heated and cooled at much faster rates. Thermal shock resistance is another contributing factor for the increasing demand for ceramic fiber market. Due to its resilient matrix, ceramic fiber linings are capable of resisting thermal shock. All these properties of ceramic fiber have been contributing to the growing demand for ceramic fiber from various end-use industries like iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and others.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Ceramic Fiber Market in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

NORTH AMERICA CERAMIC FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Ceramic Fiber Market – By Type

Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

Others



North America Ceramic Fiber Market – By Product Form

Blanket

Module

Board

Paper

Others



North America Ceramic Fiber Market – By End-Use Industry

Iron and Steel

Refining and Petrochemical

Power Generation

Aluminum

Others



North America Ceramic Fiber Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico



Company Profiles

Great Lakes Textiles

HarbisonWalker International, Inc.

3M

Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Nutec Group

Pyrotek Inc.

Rath-Group

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008069/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]