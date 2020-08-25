India PVC pipes market was valued at US$ 3,539.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 5,209.4 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027.
PVC pipes are pipes that are produced by extrusion of raw material from polyvinyl chloride and are known for their high tensile strength, ductility, endurance toward extreme temperature conditions, and resistance over corrosion.
The India PVC Pipes Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Growth of the agricultural sector in India provides an opportunity for the India PVC pipes market
About 58% of India’s population depend on agriculture considering it as a primary source of income. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing in combination account for Rs.18.53 trillion (US$ 271.00 billion) in FY18. Further, the agriculture sector in India is poised to generate better momentum in the forthcoming years owing to increased government investments in agricultural facilities such as irrigation systems, warehousing, and cold storage. Further, the growth in domestic income, along with rising demand for food, is going to pose a burden on the country’s agricultural sector, which further would propel the India PVC pipes market growth. Also, the adoption of various key trends in the agriculture industry, such as the rise in exports, increase in private participation in agriculture, and the use of information technology are further expected to stimulate the growth of the agricultural sector. The demand for better irrigation facilities and better form of infrastructural set-up has raised the use of PVC pipes for various agricultural applications. This fact has impacted the India PVC pipes market positively. PVC pipes have high tensile strength, ductility, endurance toward extreme temperature conditions, and resistance over corrosion which makes them ideal for agricultural applications. Further, the PVC pipe is quite economical and versatile as these can be used in numerous structures driving the growth of the India PVC pipes market.
INDIA PVC PIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION
India PVC Pipes Market – By Type
- Chlorinated
- Plasticized
- Unplasticized
India PVC Pipes Market – By Material
- PVC Resin
- Stabilizers
- Plasticizers
- Lubricant
- Pigment Base
- Others
India PVC Pipes Market – By Application
- Irrigation
- Water Supply
- Sewerage
- Plumbing
- Oil & Gas
- HVAC
- Others
Company Profiles
- Ashirvad
- Astral Poly Technik Limited.
- Captain Pipes Ltd.
- Dutron
- Finolex Industries Ltd.
- Kankai Pipes & Fittings Private Limited
- Ori-Plast
- Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.
- Supreme
