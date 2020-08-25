The Asia Pacific Carbon fiber market is accounted to US$ 988.2 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,794.8 Mn by 2027.

Japan is dominating the Asia pacific carbon fiber market, followed by China. The market for carbon fiber in Japan is increasing due to the dense presence of the automobile industry and the electronics industry. Japan is considered a few of the leading car producers in the world. The domestic sales of vehicles in Japan has increased with the increase in production capacities and a surge in export. Thus, the robust automotive foothold of the automotive industry and an increase in production and export of vehicles is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunity for the growth of the carbon fiber market. The demand for carbon fiber is expanding in a wide range of applications and especially in the manufacturing of automotive components. Manufacturers are interested in producing aircraft and automobiles.

The Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Increasing usage of carbon fiber in wind energy industry

Increasing demand to utilize renewable resources has led to an upsurge for the installation and demand for wind farms, with wide tracts of land and coastal areas devoted to the operation of wind turbines. The wind turbine manufacturers strive to produce more efficient and longer blades. Advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber is an upcoming component for the construction of wind turbines, specifically the blades. The companies operating in the market have discovered that the longer the blades are on a turbine, the more energy can be generated. The carbon fiber plays a vital role in the wind energy industry. Large blades are typically designed by stiffness and deflection, rather than taking into consideration the material strength. The high stiffness characteristic of carbon fiber lowers the blade deflection, allowing a larger tower diameter for a given blade-to-tower clearance. Carbon fiber is added in the spar cap, which is known to be the backbone of the blade.

ASIA PACIFIC CARBON FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Precursor

PAN-based

Pitch



By Form

Composite

Non-Composite



By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Others

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC



Company Profiles

DowAksa

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

