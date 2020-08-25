The North America household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 2245.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3610.3 Mn by 2027.

US is dominating the North America household insecticides market, followed by Mexico. The market for household insecticides in US is increasing due to the dense populations in major metropolitan areas. US is also a leading producer of household insecticides in North America. The domestic sales of household insecticides in US have increased with the increase in production capacities and a surge in export. The need to protect oneself from deadly vector-borne diseases has led to high demand for insect sprays used in kitchens, bedrooms, outdoors, and lawns. This growing need for household insecticides to control and prevent the proliferation of insects is anticipated to generate significant demand for household insecticides in North America during the forecast period.

The North America Household Insecticides Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a FREE Sample Copy of this report @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00007905

Growing preference for natural household insecticides by a large share of consumer base

Increasing demand for household insecticides made from natural ingredients has led to a surge in the demand for non-synthetic household insecticides for domestic uses. Synthetic insecticides are known to contain harmful chemicals and substances which are perceived to negatively impact the health of individual. The growing awareness related to health and rising concern over the potential harm caused by synthetic insecticides has driven the need for natural insecticides. Natural household insecticides such as plant-based dust, liquid and aerosol formulations offer a wide variety of indoor and outdoor protection from a range of different insect species. Natural household insecticides are eco-friendly, very efficient and safe.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Household Insecticides Market in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

NORTH AMERICA HOUSEHOLD INSECTICIDES SEGMENTATION

By Insect Type

Mosquitoes & Flies

Rats & other Rodents

Termites

Bedbugs & Beetles

Others

By Composition

Natural

Synthetic

By Packaging

Small

Medium

Large

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Liphatech, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG.

Medella Laboratories

Chase Products Co.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007905/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]