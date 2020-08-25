The UK ceramic adhesives market is accounted to US$ 278.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 399.5 Mn by 2027.

Increasing demand for high-performance, eco-friendly and cost-effective building products has bolstered the growth of UK ceramic adhesives market.

The UK Ceramic Adhesives Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Ceramic adhesives are majorly used in the flooring and tiling applications due to its characteristic properties like strong mechanical strength and adhesion, abrasion-resistant, high-temperature stability, excellent durability and water resistance, convenient operation, etc. there are various engineered formulations available that for the adhesion of ceramic materials that include zirconium dioxide, silicon nitride, aluminum oxide, tungsten carbide, boron carbide, and other progressive technical ceramics. The availability of these diverse ceramic materials offers reliability, high performance, longevity and durability, which helps in enabling the manufacturers in satisfying the adhesive needs for adhering to the ceramic surfaces. The ceramic adhesives remain unaffected by the exposure of hostile conditions like abrasion, high humidity, fatigue, stress, chemical attack, cooling and heating which is amongst the major factors driving the UK ceramic adhesives market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for UK Ceramic Adhesives Market in the market.

UK CERAMIC ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cement-Based

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (Silicone and Cyanoacrylate)

Company Profiles

Ardex Group

BASF SE

Bond it

Bostik

Kerakoll

Laticrete International, Inc.

Mapei Spa.

Norcos Adhesives

Sika Limited

Saint-Gobain

