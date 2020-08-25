The Europe ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 129.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 280.7 Mn by 2027.

Germany accounted for the largest market share in the Europe ceramic balls market. The rise ceramic balls market in Germany is primarily attributed to the expansion of the automotive industry in the region. The automotive industry in Germany provide a huge market opportunity in the ceramic balls market. The automotive industry in Germany with respect to the production of high-tech automotive products is one of the strongest in the world. For instance, according to Germany trade and invest report more than 5.5 million passenger vehicle was produced in Germany in 2017. Moreover, countries like Germany, France, Italy, and the UK have a flourishing manufacturing industry which further propels the demand for ceramic balls in these countries.

The Europe Ceramic Balls Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The demand for ceramic has increased from the chemical industry which provide a huge developing potential for key players operating in the Europe Ceramic balls market. The chemical industry is expected to spend heavily over the next twenty years owing to the introduction of new feedstock sources. This spending in the chemical industry is expected to boost the capacity of production and contribute to more efficient production. Ceramic bearings are more suitable for extreme chemical, thermal, and mechanical stress conditions owing to their lower density, hardness, and resistance to wear & corrosion. Therefore, the overall development of ceramic industry in Europe boost the ceramic balls market growth.

EUROPE CERAMIC BALLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

• Zirconia

• Silicon

• Alumina

• Others

By Function

• Active

• Inert

By Application

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Axens

CoorsTek, Inc.

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd

Global Precision Ball & Roller

IIndustrie Bitossi

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

MetalBall

Preciball SA

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

