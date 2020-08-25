The Europe spirit glass packaging market accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027.

Germany was the leading country in the Europe spirit glass market and it is anticipated to continue contributing highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Germany spirit glass packaging market is witnessing a high growth as it is a developed country and upsurge in the middle-class population as well as growth in urbanization, which provides ample opportunities for the key market players in the spirit glass packaging market. Furthermore, several companies are investing in spirit glass packaging market in order to increase its market revenue and position in Germany.

The Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material. The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information. Thus, the manufacturers of packaging are constantly working towards reducing the weight of the bottles in order to make it easy to handle, transport, and improve the consumer experience without impacting consumer-brand experience.

EUROPE SPIRIT GLASS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Range of Glass

• Standard

• Premium

• Super Premium

By Colored of Glass

• Bare Glass

• Colored Glass

By Country

European Countries GERMANY France UK Austria Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Luxembourg Scandinavia Denmark Sweden Norway Finland Ireland Rest of Europe



Company Profiles

Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bruni Glass S.P.A

Gerresheimer AG

Glassworks International Ltd.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Pont Packaging

Stölzle Glass Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd

Vidrala

