The South America Metakaolin market valued at US$ 6,875.3 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to generate US$ 10,203.3 thousand by 2027.

There is an increasing demand for housing and infrastructure with the rapid growth in population and global economy. As the demand for infrastructure rises the demand for construction materials such as cement, concrete admixtures, and ceramic tiles also increases. The construction industry widely accepts metakaolin as a substitute to concrete mixes for technical, economic and environmental reasons. The demand for South America metakaolin market is expected to be driven by increased infrastructure growth and high investments in the construction sector. The key factors that drive the metakaolin market in South America include the recovery of the construction sector, a surge in public-private partnerships, and rapid urbanization in developed and developing countries.

The South America Metakaolin Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals

Rising environment concern and increasing demand for green buildings is driving the growth of metakaolin in South America

In South America, building and construction consume 21% of treated water and 42% of electricity, while producing 25% of CO2 emissions and 65% of waste. By transitioning to green buildings, the construction sector could reduce energy consumption by 50% and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 39%. Sustainable construction materials are in high demand for new construction projects. The local market is open to new and high-tech products, although it is a small and very competitive marketplace. Moreover, rising concerns related to climate change, the policymakers and companies continue to improve efficiency in the real estate sector, using market mechanisms a building code. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the metakaolin market material has ample opportunity in South America.

South America Metakaolin Market – By Application

Ceramic

Refractories

Mortars

Geopolymers

Concrete Admixtures

Others

South America Metakaolin Market – By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

Company Profiles

Arcillas Refractarias SA BASF SE Burgess Pigment Company Dennert Poraver GmbH Metacaulim do Brasil W. R. Grace & Co. Imerys SA I-Minerals Inc

