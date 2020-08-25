The global Petroleum Resins Market is predicted to witness promising growth in the next few years. The rising level of competition among the leading players and the rising focus on the development of new products are likely to offer promising growth opportunities throughout the forecast period. The research study on the global Petroleum Resins Market offers a detailed overview, highlighting the key aspects that are expected to enhance the growth of the market in the near future. The key segmentation and the competitive landscape of the market have also been mentioned at length in the research study.

Top Key players of Petroleum Resins Market Covered in the Report:

Eastman Chemical Company

DowDuPont Inc.

Cray Valley

Zeon Chemicals

Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co., Limited

Shandong Landun Petroleum Resin Co., Ltd.

Lesco Chemical Limited

ExxonMobil Corporation

Neville

Puyang Tiacheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kolon Industries

Regional Analysis of the Petroleum Resins Market:

The regional breakdown of the Petroleum Resins Industry Market is considered for the key counties such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the wildest upward region crosswise the world in terms of market share. Where, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the leading region during 2020-2027.

Market Segment by Type:

Pure Monomer Resin

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resin

Hydrogenated Resin

Other Types

Market Segment by Applications:

Adhesive & Sealants

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Tires

Others

