The global modified atmosphere packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of material, atmosphere, application, and region.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Overview

Modified atmosphere packaging is a technique used to modify composition of internal atmosphere of packaged product in order to increase the shelf-life of the product. In this packaging, the modification process takes place by lowering the amount of gas to reduce or delay oxidation reaction. Modified atmosphere packaging is widely used for the packaging of fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry, & seafood, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, and others.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for hygienic and fresh packaged food coupled with growing consumer awareness for healthy diet, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global modified atmosphere packaging market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for convenience food owing to changing lifestyle of individuals and increasing spending power, which estimated to increase demand for modified atmosphere packaging, and fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of modified atmosphere packaging by manufacturers in order to increase the shelf-life and quality of product, is among some factors anticipated to propel growth of the potential market over the long run.

However, high cost of equipments and stringent environmental legislations are among the factors which may hamper demand for modified atmosphere packaging and restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for modified atmosphere packaging in emerging economies for packaged and ready-to-eat food products is among some factors expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of material, the ethylene vinyl alcohol segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the target market during the forecast period. Among atmosphere, the carbon dioxide segment is estimated to register for highest share in terms of revenue in the target market in the next coming years, owing to increasing demand for extended shelf-life of perishable food. Among application, the bakery & confectionery segment is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The modified atmosphere packaging market in North America holds major share in terms of revenue in the target market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand for processed and convenience food coupled with presence of key manufacturers in the region, are factors estimated to fuel growth of the North America modified atmosphere packaging market over the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to register for significant revenue share in the target market followed by North America over the forecast period, owing to increasing production and export of meat products which in turn support revenue growth of modified atmosphere packaging in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising disposable income and increasing spending power for packaged food and ready-to-eat products in countries in the region.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Material:

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others (Polyamide and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate)

Segmentation on the Basis of Atmosphere:

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Others (Helium, Argon, and Xenon)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Poultry, Seafood, & Meat Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Convenience Food

Others

