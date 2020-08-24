Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Spice market.

Global Organic Spice Market: Overview

Organic spices are natural, bacteria free, and spicy, that can also provide aromatic properties and health benefits. The organic spices mainly used to enhance color, flavor, and preservation of several foods and are popular in the food and beverage industry around the globe. There are various types of organic spices that are frequently used during food preparation such as turmeric, garlic, coriander, chili powder, ginger, and others.

Global Organic Spice Market: Dynamics

Increasing health consciousness among individuals and rising awareness about various health benefits associated with organic spice such as anti-inflammatory, improve immunity, prevent allergies and nasal congestion, detoxification, improve heart health, and others. These are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global organic spices market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of various organic spices such as chili, ginger, garlic, nutmeg, coriander, and others across the globe to enhance flavor and color of the foods and preservation of several food products. This is a key factor projected to boost growth of the global organic spices market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for several organic and healthy foods across the globe and the growing popularity of various natural ingredients associated with long-lasting aromatic properties, favoring and garnishing benefits among individuals. In addition, growing demand for various snack items and convenience foods, meat and poultry products, culinary, ready to eat meals, and others across the globe. These are factors expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising promotional activities through social media, TV, Newspaper, and others by major organic spice manufacturers across the globe are expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

However, factors projected to hamper growth of the global organic spice market include some side effects associated with organic spices such as hemorrhoids, bronchial asthma, blood-thinning, and others.

Global Organic Spice Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of garlic vinegar, garlic powder, and garlic oil in various dishes to enhance food taste and the increasing popularity of garlic liquor, cocktails, and others among individuals. This is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the garlic segment among the product type segment.

Among the application segments, the culinary segment is projected to register significant growth in the global organic spice market, owing to the rising adoption of culinary and savory foods in developed and developing countries.

Global Organic Spice Market: Region Analysis

The Europe organic spice market accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market followed by the market in the Asia Pacific and are projected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. High organic spice consumption, high presence of organic spice producers and high preference for natural food products among individuals in countries such as Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, and India in these regions. The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global market, owing to high consumption of meat and poultry products, snacks and convenience foods, and others and rising production of organic spices in countries such as Canada and US in this region.

Global Organic Spice Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Ginger

Chili

Coriander

Garlic

Nutmeg and Mace

Segmentation by form:

Whole

Seeds

Powder

Crushed/Chopped

Roots

Flakes

Essential Oil

Segmentation by function:

Color

Preservative

Flavor

Segmentation by application:

Meat and Poultry Products

Snacks and Convenience Foods

Culinary

Sauces and Dips

Ready to Eat Meals

Soups & Noodles

