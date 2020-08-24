Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Burn Care market.

The global burn care market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Demand for burn care products is on a rise owing to rising incidence of such injuries, high demand for skin graft, growing awareness regarding treatment options, and increasing technological advancements. Increasing awareness among patients regarding various treatment and care options available a key factor driving the market.

The market is also gaining traction owing to growing willingness among people to spend more on proper healthcare and opt for new advanced burn care products. The different treatment and care options for such injuries include advanced dressings, traditional care products, and biologics. Advanced dressings include alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings, foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, and collagen dressings. Biologics, including skin grafts, are also widely used. Presence of a wide array of products for burn care in the market is encouraging healthcare professionals such as surgeons, physicians, and nurses to up the usage of such treatment options.

Favorable government initiatives such as reimbursement policies that cover almost 70 -100% of the treatment cost have enabled patients to opt for advanced burn care treatment. Presence of government organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO) and non-profit organization like the American Burn Association (ABA) also contribute toward increasing awareness levels. WHO has been collaboratively working with The International Society for Burn Injuries and other such organizations to develop strategies to improve burn care and prevention of such injuries globally. Presence of non-profit organizations such as the British Burn Association and the Canadian Association of Burn Nurses, which aim to provide and propagate knowledge on best treatment and rehabilitation following a burn injury, are also increasing awareness levels among people.

Rising demand for skin grafts is another major factor boosting market growth. Care and treatment procedures have taken on a more comprehensive approach, which not only focus on recovery from burn injuries but also on improvement in long-term function and form of the healed injury and quality of life. Owing to this trend, the demand for skin grafts and other skin substitutes in treatment and management of acute wounds is rising at a steady pace. Skin grafts are majorly used on partial and full thickness burns and have an important role in treatment of such injuries. Skin grafts can be biological or synthetic in nature.

Product Insights of Burn Care Market

On the basis of product, the burn care market has been segmented into advanced dressings, biologics, traditional care products, and others. The advanced dressings segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to wide product range and extensive application in wound management. Advanced wound dressings include collagen, alginate, hydrocolloid, hydrogel dressings, foam, and film dressings. Development of advanced products such as ConvaTecs FoamLite foam dressing, which can be used for a range of low-to-heavy exuding wounds, is further contributing to the growth of this segment.

The biologics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to introduction of new products and extensive R&D in this field. Biologics involve application of active biological agents and molecules, such as monoterpenes (sulbogin, thymol, and sericin) that are antioxidants, antimicrobials, and anti-inflammatory in nature. Biologic dressings also include skin grafts (allografts, xenografts, autograft, or cadaveric human skin) and tissue-engineered products designed to replace the function and form of skin, either temporarily or permanently. The major advantage of biologic skin dressings or skin grafts is that the patients own skin is used for this procedure.

Depth of Burn Insights

Minor burns held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period. According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, 1.2 million people in the U.S. are affected by burn injuries annually. Treatment of minor burns includes traditional care products such as gauze, tapes, and bandages. Advanced dressings are seldom used for treating minor injuries.

Chronic wounds include partial thickness and full thickness burns. These wounds take longer to heal and cover more than 15% of the body. The partial thickness segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. According to the U.S. FDA, approximately 40,000 people are hospitalized each year due to partial burns. The demand for and usage of biologics such as skin grafts and advanced dressings for treatment of such injuries is increasing, thereby boosting the growth of this segment.

Cause Insights

Thermal burns held the largest share in the burn care market in 2019 owing to high incidence of fire-related injuries. According to the American Burn Association (ABA), fire injuries are responsible for 43% of the total admissions at burn centers. Scalding is caused by hot liquids or gases and commonly occurs owing to exposure to high temperature tap water in baths or showers, hot cooking oil, steam, and hot drinks. Children are particularly at risk of accidental burns.

The chemical segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Chemical burns occur when skin comes in contact with chemicals or their fumes and corrosive products, mostly acids. Chemicals or fumes diffuse into the skin and damage the underlying tissue without causing any apparent damage to the surface. Chemical burns occur immediately on contact and prolonged exposure severely damages the skin tissues and could lead to scarring. Acids damage cells by coagulating them, while bases liquefy cells. Alkalis cause more injury than acids and bases as they react with the lipids within a body.

End-use Insights

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the market owing to increasing incidence of burn injuries and hospitalizations each year. According to NCBI, approximately 486,000 people are affected by burn injuries every year. According to CDC, over 40,000 patients with severe burns are hospitalized each year in the U.S. According to a study published by NCBI, in Africa, 18% of hospitalizations in the region are due to similar injuries (2011). This widespread incidence is expected to boost demand for proper care and treatment.

The physician clinics segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in terms of revenue due to increasing number of government and private emergency burn care centers. Furthermore, collaborative agreements of private physician clinics such as Kendall Regional Medical Center with government and nongovernment hospitals such as Burn Centers of Florida, Inc. are likely to give this segment a significant boost.

Regional Insights of Burn Care Market

North America held the largest share in the global market in 2019. Increasing incidence of burns and high demand for skin grafts and substitutes are expected to drive the market for burn care. Moreover, presence of key market players in this region, focusing on strategic initiatives such as launch of new products and mergers and acquisitions, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. For instance, in January 2017, Derma Sciences purchased MEDIHONEY from Comvita Limited, based in New Zealand, to increase its advanced wound care product portfolio, which has increased the availability of new products in this region.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. According to WHO, the incidence of burn injuries that require immediate medical care is approximately 20 times higher in the Western Pacific Region in comparison to that in the Americas. Increase in incidence of burn injuries is a major factor boosting the market in this region.In addition, increasing R&D activities by prominent market players for the introduction of innovative products is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Burn Care Market

Key players operating in the market include 3M; Hollister Incorporated; Cardinal Health; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; KCI Licensing, Inc. (Acelity L.P. Inc.); Coloplast Corp.; DeRoyal Industries, Inc.; Smith & Nephew; and ConvaTec Inc. These players have been adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansions to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, in June 2018, Acelity L.P., Inc. acquired Crawford Healthcare to expand its product portfolio in wound care.

