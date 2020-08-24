Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Prescriptive Analytics market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Prescriptive Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global prescriptive analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Prescriptive Analytics Market: Overview

In simple terms, prescriptive analytics is a solution that takes results generated by predictive analytics and combines with certain rules in order to offer better outcomes. Prescriptive analytics provides recommendations regarding actions that can be taken to add values or advantage of the predictions.

Global Prescriptive Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of analytics technologies by various organization is rising awareness for prescriptive analytics owing to its ability to quantify the effect of future decisions in order to advise on possible outcomes. This is a major factor expected to fuel the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Convergence of advanced technologies such as big data and Internet of things (IoT) is resulting into high adoption of analytical solutions among various industry verticals. Connected devices are surging demand for prescriptive analytical models owing to its ability to improve quality, enhance services, reduce cost, and increase productivity in manufacturing industries is a major factor to fuel growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

Increasing inclination towards real-time accessibility of business data for efficient and high-performance business operations is bolstering the growth of prescriptive analytics among businesses across the globe.

However, diversity of legacy data models installed according to various business needs, lack of technical personnel, and complexity associated with analytical workflow are major factors that would hamper the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Prescriptive Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the deployment mode segments, the cloud segment is expected to dominate in the global market. Increasing adoption of cloud platforms, solutions, and services to maintain and analyze the huge amount of data among various industries is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the cloud segment in the near future.

The banking, financial services, and insurance segment is expected to register a high CAGR in the target market. This is primarily due to the growing demand for quick responsive systems in real-time events environment.

Global Prescriptive Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The prescriptive analytics market in Asia Pacific is projected to contribute highest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing adoption of prescriptive analytics by a number of small and medium scale enterprises in developing countries such as India and China in the region.

Countries in North America have high presence of prominent players operating in the global market. as well as increasing merger and acquisition activities among players to expand the companys presence and increase product offerings are factors expected support growth of the global market in North America.

Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Solution:

Software

Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Others (Government, Travel and Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Commercial, etc.)

