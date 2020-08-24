The global booster compressor market accounted for US$ 2.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 3.48 Bn by 2027.

Currently, the booster compressor market is gaining high momentum across the globe. The booster compressors are compressors that enable stepping up of pressure levels in the extraction processes thereby reducing the costs and time of production.

Conventionally, the booster compressors are designed to increase the efficiency of a system and have a broad range of applications in a certain set of end-user industries. Booster compressors are used in several process industries including power utilities, chemical and petrochemical plants, and LNG applications. This factor offers worthy growth opportunity to the booster compressor market during the forecast period.

The “Booster Compressor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Booster Compressor industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Booster Compressor market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Booster Compressor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Globally, booster compressor market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to continuous investments in the booster compressor by companies. Continuous emphasis on energy efficiency/ energy recovery and the decrease of CO2 emissions, along with higher demand for service and monitoring of compressed air installations, and emerging applications of the booster compressor in new industrial segments are some the major market trends that will drive the market in the near future

Some of the key players of Booster Compressor Market:

Atlas Copco AB, Baker Huges (General Electric), BAUER COMP Holding GmbH, Boge Kompressoren, Corken, Inc., Gardner Denver, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kaeser Kompressoren, Sauer Compressors USA, Inc.

The Global Booster Compressor Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Booster Compressor market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Booster Compressor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Booster Compressor Market Size

2.2 Booster Compressor Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Booster Compressor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Booster Compressor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Booster Compressor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Booster Compressor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Booster Compressor Sales by Product

4.2 Global Booster Compressor Revenue by Product

4.3 Booster Compressor Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Booster Compressor Breakdown Data by End User

