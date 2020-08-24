Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Online Gaming market.

Global Online Gaming Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global online gaming market report has been segmented on the basis of game type, age group, gaming platform/device type, and region.

Global Online Gaming Market: Overview

Online game is playing electronic game that is either primarily or partially played using internet. The online game played by using various devices such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, and on personal computers.

Global Online Gaming Market: Dynamics

Increasing popularity of online gaming among the young population across the globe is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global online gaming market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing user awareness about the interactive entertainment systems across the globe resulting into increasing demand for online gaming is important factor expected to support the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Availability of sophisticated gaming techniques, high speed internet connectivity, efficient hardware compatibility, and increasing disposable income of individuals are major factor expected to boost the growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of smart devices and technological advancements in online gaming industry are some other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market in the next few years.

Furthermore, increasing demand for e-sports gaming across the globe is important factor fueling growth of the target market. In addition, increasing focus of game developers on designing and developing high-end graphics games, which provides better gaming experience to the gamers is supporting high demand for online game across the globe. These are other factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, stringent government regulations on online gaming that includes online gambling and increasing health issues due to online gaming such as obesity and stress are some factors expected to hamper growth of the global online gaming market to a certain extent.

Global Online Gaming Market: Segmental Analysis

On the basis of gaming platform/device type, smartphone segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to increasing penetration of smartphones across the globe.

On the basis of age group, young adults segment is estimated to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing popularity of online gaming among young adults across the globe.

Global Online Gaming Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global market, owing to high number of online gamers, increasing disposable income, and high number of smartphone users in economies in the region. Market in North America is expected to register a significant growth in the global market, owing to high presence of leading players and increasing number of gaming applications in countries in this region. Market in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising penetration of smartphones and awareness about the online games in countries in these regions.

Global Online Gaming Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by game type:

Mobile games

Pay-to-Play games

Free-to-Play games

Pay-in-Play games

Segmentation by age group:

Young Adults

Adults

Senior Adults

Segmentation by gaming platform/device type:

Smartphone

Tablet

PC

