Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global low-intensity sweeteners market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market: Overview

Low-intensity sweeteners are preferred by people suffering from obesity, reactive hypoglycemia, diabetes, and other health issues. It is an alternative of sugar which has a sweet taste and contain low calories.

Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market: Dynamics

The increasing popularity of low-calorie food to address obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases is a major factor driving growth of the global low-intensity sweeteners market. In addition, increasing preference for sugar substitutes and product development activities for sugar substitutes are some factors expected to support growth of the target market in the near future. Moreover, growing demand for natural sweeteners from the food & beverage sector in developed and in some developing countries is another major factor expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Also, innovative product development at a lower price which is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the market. In February 2019, for instance, the Coca-Cola company launched orange vanilla coke and orange vanilla coke zero sugar, which contain low amounts of sugar and low calories. Similarly, In March 2017, US-based Archer Daniels Midland Company launched new sweetener brands VerySweet monk fruit and SweetRight stevia

However, the high manufacturing cost is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the target market. In addition, stringent regulations for some ingredients that are used in the manufacture of low-intensity sweeteners along with delay for approval are some factors that may hinder growth of the global market to some extent.

Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the xylitol segment is expected to hold major revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the bakery & confectionery segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adoption of sweeteners in bakery and confectionery and other food products. In addition, increasing expenditure on innovative product development and technologies to provide better quality and cost-effective sweeteners are some factors expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness, growing demand for convenience food, rising investment for R&D activities are some other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market.

The Asia Pacific low-intensity sweeteners market is expected to witness a high CAGR owing to shifting preference towards convenience foods. In addition, increasing incidence of diabetes and changing eating habits of consumers are some factors expected to fuel growth of target market in Asia Pacific. However, use of such sweeteners can increase end-product costs which discouraging consumers having less disposable income from buying the products.

Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type:

Xylitol

Tagatose

Allulose

Trehalose

Isomaltulose

Segmentation By Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy Products

Table-Top Sweetener

Pharmaceuticals

