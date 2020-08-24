Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fresh Meat Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fresh Meat Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market

The global fresh meat packaging market size was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of fresh meat products such as pork and beef is expected to fuel the growth. Fresh meat has shorter shelf life and requires packaging that provides proper amount of oxygen to maintain its color. Proper packaging is also necessary to maintain freshness and hygiene of the product. Both these factors are projected to drive the demand for fresh meat packaging in the forthcoming years.

The packaging industry has witnessed a significant transformation owing to awareness regarding harmful effects of plastic. This has resulted in rising preference for biodegradable and reusable materials such as biodegradable paper. Such product innovations are expected to positively influence the market in the forthcoming years.

Efficient transportation and improved storage equipment are additional factors that are contributing to the market growth. Due to efficient rail and road networks, transportation time has significantly reduced, ensuring fresh and timely delivery of products. Improved storage equipment enables longer shelf-life of fresh meat. Continuous product innovation in storage techniques is expected to fuel the growth of the fresh meat packaging market.

Rising popularity of food preparations made using pork, beef, poultry, and seafood is anticipated to positively influence the market. In addition, rise in per capita income of consumers in various developing countries has led to a rise in the purchasing power. This has led to a significant rise in demand for meat and meat products, which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for fresh meat packaging.

Meat

Type Insights of Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market

The poultry/mutton segment occupied the largest market share of approximately 37.7% in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Efficient refrigeration techniques have helped extend the shelf life of chicken/mutton. Moreover, availability of case-ready, thermoforming, stretch film packing, and horizontal flow pack meat packaging among others to retain the color of chicken/mutton is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the segment.

Beef segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 3.1% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of consuming beef as a rich source of protein is projected to drive the growth of the segment in near future. Rising awareness regarding the diseases associated with raw and fresh pork and poultry is projected to drive the consumption of beef in U.S. This factor can be accredited to the overall growth of the beef segment in the forthcoming years.

Material Insights of Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market

Polyethylene (PE) occupied the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period. The elasticity andlow cost of production compared to other materials are the major factors contributing to the growth of the segment. Rising consumption of plastic containers in industrial and household applications is expected to further propel the product demand during the forecast period.

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to good heat and chemical resistance, and weldability of the material. Excellent optical clarity and low moisture-vapor transmission properties of BOPP film help keeping the food fresh for a longer period of time. This is anticipated to drive the product demand in the forthcoming years.

Packaging

Technology Insights of Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market

The Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) technology occupied the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. MAP technology increases the shelf life of meat from 3 to 21 days. As a result, this technology serves as an ideal choice for long-distance export of meat. Moreover, this technology negates the use of chemicals which eliminates the risk of degrading the meat quality caused by chemical reactions.

Vacuum skin packaging technique is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This technology is gaining popularity among customers owing to its product presentation ability. It offers better product visibility, making different sizes and shapes of meat packaging aesthetically appealing. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

One of the leading packaging material manufacturers, LINPAC Packaging entered into partnership with Mondini, a leading machine manufacturer and Bemis, a film manufacturer to developed innovative technologies. The company has developed a lightweight shallow rigid tray for vacuum skin packing which helped family-owned supermarket chains to increase their sales by 80%.

Vacuum thermoformed technology is mainly used for compact packaging. This technology helps maintain the product stability, freshness, and protects it from staling. Moreover, this technology is highly flexible and durable, which has resulted in its increased demand. However, strict government regulations regarding the use of packaging material can obstruct the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market

North America occupied the maximum market share of approximately 36.4% in 2018. Increasing consumption of meat products is fueling the demand from countries like U.S. This region is expected to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period owing to steady rise in R&D investment to provide innovative packaging techniques.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the projected period. Rapid growth in industrialization has increased the purchasing power of consumers in this region. This has fueled the demand for meat and meat products, which is expected to bode well for the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market Share Insights

Some of the major market players are Amcor Ltd.; DuPont; Bemis Co. Inc.; Berry Plastic Group; Winpak Ltd.; Sealed Air Corp.; Crown Holdings; Reynolds Group; Coveris Holdings S.A.; and Sealpac International BV among others. Most companies engage in business strategies such as mergers, divestitures, joint ventures, new product launches, and partnerships. Recently, Amcor made investments in the Americas and Europe to improve its meat packaging solutions.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global fresh meat packaging market report based on meat type, material type, packaging technology, and region:

Meat Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Beef

Poultry/Mutton

Pork

Sea foods

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Polyethylene (PE)

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP)

Evolutionary Operation (EVOP)

Others

Packaging Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Thermoformed

Vacuum Skin Packaging

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580