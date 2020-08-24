Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is analyzed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 18.22% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 4.39 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Significant innovations and advancements of technologies witnessed throughout the 3D printing industry are one of the major driving factors for the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market.

This 3D printing medical devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research 3D printing medical devices market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The major players covered in the 3D printing medical devices market report are Stratasys Ltd., EnvisionTEC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D Systems, Inc., EOS, Renishaw plc, Materialise, 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Carbon, Inc., Prodways Group, SLM Solutions, Organovo Holdings Inc., Anatomics Pty Ltd, Groupe Gorgé, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., FIT AG, Wacker Chemie AG among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market research document carries out the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about the Medical Devices industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations, and estimations carried out in this industry report are all based upon the well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium or small. The Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data of the Medical Devices industry.

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market By Product (Dental Products, Cardiovascular Products, Neurological Products, Orthopedic Products, Cranio-Maxillofacial Products, Others), Technology (Bioprinting, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam Melting, EBM, Droplet Deposition/Extrusion-Based Technologies, 3DP/Adhesion Bonding/Binder Jetting, Others), Components (Equipment, Material, Services & Software), Type (Surgical Guides, Surgical Instruments, Prosthetics & Implants, Tissue Engineering Products), Application (Medical, Pharmaceutical, Others), End User (Hospitals, Research Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Insights of 3D Printing Medical Devices

3D printing medical devices is the 3D manufacturing of healthcare associated devices developed for the treatment and usage, specifically in healthcare applications. This manufacturing process involves a number of different manufacturing methods/techniques which are primarily based on creating a digital file/image of the object to be manufactured before a number of different methods are utilized for transforming this virtual file into physical objects.

Enhanced funding availability for carrying out 3D printing methods from public sources amid emerging application areas for 3D printing throughout the healthcare industry are expected to drive the market growth across the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Unique customizable features and easy development of medical products and devices through this method is also acting as a major growth driver for 3D printing medical devices market.

High costs required for the establishment and maintenance of these devices along with the strict regulatory compliances present from the authorities on the commercialization of medical devices developed with the help of 3D printing are acting as the restrictive factors for 3D printing medical devices market.

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Scope and Market Size

3D printing medical devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, components, type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the 3D printing medical devices market is segmented into dental products, cardiovascular products, neurological products, orthopedic products, cranio-maxillofacial products and others. Based on technology, the 3D printing medical devices market is segmented into bioprinting, photopolymerization, laser beam melting, electron beam melting (EBM), droplet deposition/extrusion-based technologies, 3DP/adhesion bonding/binder jetting and others. Photopolymerization is sub-segmented into digital light processing, stereolithography, two-photon polymerization (2PP) and polyjet 3D printing technology; digital light processing being further segmented into continuous liquid interface production. Laser beam melting is sub-segmented into direct metal laser sintering, selective laser sintering, selective laser melting and lasercusing. Droplet deposition/extrusion-based technologies segment is sub-segmented into fused deposition modeling (FDM), multiphase jet solidification and low-temperature deposition manufacturing.



On the basis of components, the 3D printing medical devices market is segmented into equipment, material and services & software. Equipment is sub-segmented into 3D printers and 3D bioprinters. Material is sub-segmented into plastics, metal & metal alloy powders, bioprinting biomaterials and others; plastics is further segmented into thermoplastics and photopolymers; others have been further segmented into ceramics, paper and wax. On the basis of type, the 3D printing medical devices market is segmented as surgical guides, surgical instruments, prosthetics & implants and tissue engineering products. Surgical guides are sub-segmented into dental guides, craniomaxillofacial guides and orthopedic guides. Surgical instruments are sub-segmented into surgical fasteners, scalpels and retractors. Prosthetics & implants are sub-segmented into standard implants and custom implants, with custom implants being sub-segmented into custom orthopedic implants, custom dental implants and custom craniomaxillofacial implants. Tissue engineering products are sub-segmented into bone & cartilage scaffolds and ligament & tendon scaffolds.



3D printing medical devices market is segmented into medical, pharmaceutical and others, based on application.

3D printing medical devices has also been segmented into hospitals, research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others on the basis of end user.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Country Level Analysis

3D printing medical devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, technology, components, type, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in 3D printing medical devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America and South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will be the dominating region for 3D printing medical devices market, holding the largest market share due to the presence of major market players present in the region. Asia-Pacific will witness growth with the highest rate in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027 amid focus of authorities and the major market players on improving the education and distribution network for 3D printing medical devices.

The country section of the 3D printing medical devices market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

3D printing medical devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for 3D printing medical devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the 3D printing medical devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Share Analysis

3D printing medical devices market competitive landscape provides details by the competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the 3D printing medical devices market.

Customization Available: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suit their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

