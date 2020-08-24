Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sperm Bank market.

Global Sperm Bank Market: Overview

Sperm bank or cryobank is a specialized enterprise, responsible for collection, freezing, and storage of sperms collected from human sperm donors. The sperm is used by women who are not able to conceive due to various reasons such as widow, physiological problems, etc. The sperm bank forms legal contract with donors, generally for two years of period. The process for introducing the sperm into woman is called artificial insemination.

Global Sperm Bank Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of sperm bank, increasing fertility tourism, and advancements in cryopreservation techniques are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing obese population across the globe, as it is one of the challenging factors for low sperm count in men and infertility in women is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, growing concerns of male and female infertility across the globe, which in turn is expected to increasing demand for infertility services, such as IVF procedures and donor insemination.

Furthermore, increasing government support and funding for fertility treatment is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations across various countries, negative approach towards sperm banks and donor, high operating cost of sperm bank are some major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Increasing acceptance of single-parent or same-sex families across various countries and societies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Sperm Bank Market: Segment Analysis

Among the donor segments, the known donor segment is expected to register highest market share over the forecast period.

Among the service type segments, the semen analysis segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for ART procedures along with semen analysis.

Among the end user segments, the in vitro fertilization segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of IVF procedures.

Global Sperm Bank Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate into the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to rising incidence of infertility among population across various countries in this region.

The market in Europe is expected to register second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to lower treatment cost as compared to treatment in the US and Canada and increasing number of IVF centers across various countries in this region.

The market in Asia pacific is expected register significant growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for ART and low-cost treatment across various countries in this region. In addition, supportive legislative framework across various countries is another factor expected to support growth of the target market in this region.

Global Sperm Bank Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by donor type:

Known Donor

Anonymous Donor

Segmentation by Services Type:

Sperm Storage

Semen Analysis

Genetic Consultation

Segmentation by end user:

Donor Insemination

In vitro Fertilization

