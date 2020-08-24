Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Face Cleansers market.

Electric Face Cleansers: Product Overview

Electric face cleansers help to boost the massage cleansing process, increase blood circulation under the skin, and help to remove makeup, dirt, oils, and pollution with the help of the oscillation technology. Consumers, these days, are preferring advanced skincare products, which include electric face cleansers among others in order to protect skin against the pro-oxidative chemicals and provide gentle wash.

Electric Face Cleansers Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for electric face cleansers among consumers, especially among women population, and increasing development of innovative products in the cosmetic industry across various countries are key factors anticipated to drive global electric face cleansers market growth. In addition, growing demand for portable devices for personal grooming, and rapidly expanding retail store sector in developed and developing countries are factors projected to boost growth of the global market. Moreover, growing demand for electric face cleansing devices due to rising purchasing power of individuals is, in turn, estimated to fuel global market growth in the next 10 years.

However, easy availability of alternatives for face cleansing at a low cost and availability of counterfeit electric face cleansers by local players are factors that could hamper global market growth to some extent.

Electric Face Cleansers Market: Segment Analysis

By Brush Type:

Among the two brush types, the bristle brush type segment is anticipated to record highest share in terms of value in the market and is projected to continue to contribute largest revenue share in the years to come owing to availability of a variety of bristle brush products.

By Sales Channel:

Amid the sales channel segments, the online stores segment is projected to witness highest growth in the electric face cleansers market in the coming years. Rising penetration of smartphones and growing E-commerce industry across the globe is estimated to support growth of the segment.

Electric Face Cleansers Market: Region Analysis

North America electric face cleansers market is anticipated to account for the highest share in terms of value in the global market for the next few years. Increasing number of R&D activities by various cosmetic manufacturers in the region are estimated to propel growth of the North America electric face cleansers market. In addition, growing awareness regarding various skincare products among individuals in countries such as the US and Canada, and higher adoption of the product from the fashion hub in the region are factors that are anticipated to support the North America electric face cleansers market growth.

Asia Pacific electric face cleansers market is projected to register significant growth rate in the global market. Presence of a large number of cosmetic manufacturers in the region is a key factor that is expected to fuel the electric face cleansers market growth in Asia Pacific (APAC). In addition, increasing E-commerce penetration and rising consciousness about physical appearance among individuals, especially younger women, in the region is projected to support electric face cleansers market growth in APAC.

The Europe electric face cleansers market is estimated to grow moderately during the next few years. Increasing spending on cosmetic products by individuals is estimated to propel electric face cleansers market growth in Europe. Furthermore, launch of new cosmetic products by major players in the region is estimated to support Europe market growth.

The Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) markets are anticipated to record moderate shares in terms of consumption and value during the next 10 years owing to low adoption of enhanced products by individuals in the regions.

