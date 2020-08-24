Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oxygenated Solvents market.

The global oxygenated solvents market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Introduction:

Oxygenated solvent is an organic solvent that contains oxygen molecules. Oxygenated solvents include alcohols, glycol ethers, methyl acetate, ethyl acetate, ketones, esters, and glycol ether/esters. It is extensively used in paints, pharmaceuticals, inks, fragrances, adhesives, cosmetics, detergents, food, agrochemicals, and cleaning products. In addition, it can be used as diluents, coupling agents, or other functional additives in various types of formulations.

Dynamics:

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries and increasing demand for organic solvent from pharmaceuticals industry are major factors expected to drive growth of the global oxygenated solvents market. In addition, increasing construction and reconstruction activities across the globe is resulting in rising demand for paint and coating products, coupled with increasing adoption of oxygenated solvents, owing to its high solvency power is another factor expected to support growth of the global market.

Moreover, flourishing cosmetic industry in developed countries, coupled with increasing adoption of oxygenated solvents by cosmetic industry, owing low toxicity property is another factor expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent. In addition, booming agriculture sector in developing countries and wide applicability of oxygenated solvents in crop protection is another factor expected to support growth of the global market. Furthermore, wide applicability in various industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods is another factor expected to support growth of the market.

However, stringent government regulations related to VOC emission is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global oxygenated solvents market.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by major players is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities by major players through strategic agreements is expected to further expected to support growth of the market to certain extent.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global oxygenated solvents market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand from cosmetic industry and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, increasing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region to certain extent. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing demand from pharmaceutical sector and presence of major manufacturers operating in the emerging economies in this region. The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period, owing in increasing presence of major paint and coating manufacturers in the developing economies such as Brazil and Argentina in this region. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Alcohols

Esters

Ketones

Glycol Ethers

Glycol

Bio and Green Solvents

By Application:

Paints and Coatings

Crop Protection

Pharmaceuticals

Cleaners

Personal Care

Lubricants

