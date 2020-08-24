Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Awning market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Awning market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global awning market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product, industry, and region.

Global Awning Market: Overview

An awning is a piece of material which is attached to a building or caravan and provides shelter from the sun or rain. There are many varieties of different types of awnings available in the market depending upon the requirement of customer. Awnings offer numerous benefits for home and commercial space such as keeps cool in hot summer days, protecting from harmful effects of ultraviolet rays, helps to prevent carpets and furniture from fading, adds an outdoor room that can be virtually bug-free, protecting from the rain while sitting outside. Generally, awnings are made up of cotton, wood, canvas, and metal material.

Global Awning Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for awning in house, shops, and restaurant, hotels, due to its high durability and unique design are the major key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. In addition, rising per capita income level coupled with urbanization, increasing investments for the development of commercial spaces are some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market. However, fluctuating raw material prices and high cost are major factors expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Awning Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the retractable awning is expected to register the highest market share in terms of revenue. This is primarily attributed to, increase in installation of retractable awning with advance features in the residential sectors. Among the product segments, patio is expected to witnessed highest market revenue share over the forecast period, owing to increasing preferences for patio on various occasions such as lunch, sun bath, gathering, dinners, etc. Among the industry, the commercial is expected to hold significant share as compared to other industry type.

Global Awning Market: Trends

Established player are focusing on launching a new product with innovative materials and new decorative design which are useful for windows as well as doors, and is major trend observed in the global awning market.

Global Awning Market: Regional Analysis

The markets in Europe is projected to contribute major share in the target market over the forecast period. This can be primarily due to, growing textile industry and increasing number of construction activities. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forthcoming years. This is owing to, increasing number of fabric manufacturing plants in countries such as India, Australia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The market in Latin America and MEA is expected to stimulate growth over the next ten years, due to rising disposable income of consumers.

Global Awning Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Fixed Awning

Retractable Awning

Segmentation by product:

Patio

Window

Freestanding

Others Standing Slings

Segmentation by industry:

Commercial

Residential

