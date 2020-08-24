Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Protein Purification And Isolation market.

The global protein purification and isolation market size was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. Growing research in the areas of pharmaceutical and biotechnology for the development of novel drugs drives the demand for protein purification and isolation. Furthermore, rising investments in R&D by pharmaceutical manufacturers is projected to drive market growth.

Another major driver for the market growth is the rising need to accurately identify new ligands and develop rapid purification kits that can screen, prepare, purify, and concentrate protein samples. There is a rising demand for technologically-advanced techniques due to the growing need for accurate identification of several new protein molecules and for the purification and isolation of functional proteins with minimum contaminants.

Rapid purification kits are required to decrease the time of purification and isolation with the same efficacy. Affinity tags are extensively used for the isolation and purification of proteins as these facilitate efficient purification in a single step. For instance, ProteoSpin Inclusion Body Protein Isolation Micro and Maxi Kits are used for rapid isolation of body proteins in 60 minutes. These factors are projected to drive the demand for protein purification and isolation products over the forecast period.

Governments are increasingly investing in R&D and undertaking initiatives that promote the development and growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. They also provided added benefits via tax incentives, grants, and investment-friendly regulations among others. Pharmaceutical is a highly lucrative industry for protein purification and isolation solutions owing to significant investments for the development of biomarker specific molecules. Precise isolation of proteins with a significant amount of purified substrate is a vital component of the preclinical drug development phase.

Ongoing technological advancements further drive the market for protein purification and isolation solutions. Magnetic and protein beads and ligand tagging system are increasingly preferred over traditional methods such as agarose beads and other resins. Furthermore, rising usage of automated analyzers is projected to drive the demand for purification and isolation solutions.

Product Insights of Protein Purification And Isolation Market

Based on product, the protein purification and isolation market is categorized into consumables and instruments. Columns, reagents, kits, resins, and magnetic beads are the most commonly used consumables. In 2019, kits dominated the consumables product segment as they are convenient and offer several benefits. For instance, they can be effectively used for the isolation of GST-tagged protein from crude or cleared lysate.

On the other hand, the growth of the reagents segment can be attributed to high usage and rise in commercialization of advanced resins. Reagents also help remove ambiguity and ensure precise results. The instruments segment is likely to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period due to the development of accurate, sensitive, and portable instruments.

Technology Insights of Protein Purification And Isolation Market

Chromatography was the largest revenue generating segment in 2019 and is projected to exhibit significant growth through the forecast period. Chromatography is one of the most accurate and sensitive techniques for the isolation and purification of proteins when compared to its counterparts. Various companies are hence focusing on commercializing new products based on this technology in order to expand their product portfolio.

For instance, in 2018, Bio-Rad commercialized ChromLab Software, a novel software for the purification of proteins using NGC chromatography systems. The various types of chromatography techniques available make them suitable for a range of applications, further driving the segment growth.

Application Insights of Protein Purification And Isolation Market

Protein-protein interaction was the largest revenue generating application segment in 2019 and is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. High adoption of these techniques for deriving highly purified proteins and increasing number of studies based on structural protein are contributing to the segment growth.

The drug screening segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. It is extensively used for discovering innovative drugs with different applications. Drug screening comprises the development of drugs with a higher efficacy than conventional drugs as well as fewer side effects. Moreover, increasing R&D investments by manufacturers for the screening of novel drugs through structure-based studies and protein-protein interaction is projected to drive the segment growth.

End-use Insights

On basis of end use, the market for protein purification and isolation has been segmented into academic and research institutes, hospitals, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Academic and research institutes held the largest share of the market in 2019. Growing research initiatives in academic institutes for structural and functional proteomics, detailed kinetic analysis, and protein-protein interaction are some of the factors contributing to the demand for protein purification and isolation solutions.

On the other hand, CROs are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the rise in the number preclinical trials outsourced by drug development companies and significant R&D investments associated with it. These organizations conduct more precise R&D functions for the pharmaceutical industry, along with offering a range of services for clinical trial activities, further driving the segment growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Protein Purification And Isolation Market

On the basis of region, the market for protein purification and isolation is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America was the largest revenue generating region in 2019, followed by Europe. North America dominated the market owing to high funding for life science research, established research infrastructure, and presence of key players. Furthermore, the rise in biopharmaceutical drug development is estimated to drive the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Initiatives undertaken by governments of developing countries such as India and China for the development of healthcare infrastructure is estimated to drive the demand for protein purification and isolation solutions in this region. Moreover, these governments are providing funds for the development of novel purification and isolation methods.

Market Share Insights of Protein Purification And Isolation Market

The key players in this market include Merck KGaA; Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.; GE Healthcare Life Sciences; Qiagen N.V; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Agilent Technologies; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Abcam; and Norgen Biotek Corporation.

Market players are adopting various strategies such as product development, geographic expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to increase their market share. For instance, in October 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Symphogen collaborated to deliver platform workflows for quality monitoring and simplified characterization of complex therapeutic proteins. This will further strengthen their position in the market for protein purification and isolation.

