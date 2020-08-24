Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Connected Ship market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Connected Ship market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Connected Ship Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global artificial intelligence chip market report has been segmented on the basis of ship type, fit, installation type, application, and region.

Global Connected Ship Market: Overview

The connected ship is a technology in which vessels are tacked and managed by satellite, that offers streamline reporting including data regarding fuel management and operational efficiency. It also provides connectivity to the crew and passengers to stay in contact with their family and friends. Additionally, it provides access to the web and social media to passengers. Sensors used in this technology are used to alert the management team on offshore and onshore regarding potential problems. Connected ships also include data integration that will help to reduce life loss. Currently, in the commercial ship with the aforementioned technology, two types of systems are being used, one for the administration and other for the passengers.

Global Connected Ship Market: Dynamics

Growing requirement of a web connection for maintenance and threat detection in order to improve the functioning and efficiency of ships is a key factor resulting in increasing demand for connected ships. Increasing the use of information and communications technology in the marine industry is a major factor driving growth of the global connected ship market. In addition, growing digitalization of vessels is another factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing maritime tourism and sea trade are factors expected to boost growth of the global connected ship market in the near future.

However, the high cost of broadband on ships is a factor that may hamper growth of the global connected ship market. In addition, the occurrence of cyber-attacks or cyber-threats is a challenging factor could also affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the introduction of cost-effective marine broadband and growing adoption of vessel traffic services on ships can create high revenue opportunities for players in the connected ship market.

Global Connected Ship Market: Segment Analysis

Among the ship type segments, the defense segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing use of connected ships in naval forces of various countries as this technology improves efficiency of ships, offers alert management, and reduces life loss are some of the major factors supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Connected Ship Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Presence of prominent shipbuilding companies and growing adoption of advanced technology in the marine industry are factors propelling growth of the target market in this region. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Development of port cities in emerging economies and increasing number of cargos and cruise ships are factors fueling growth of the connected ship market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Connected Ship Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by ship type:

Defense

Commercial

Segmentation by fit:

Onshore

Offshore

Segmentation by installation type:

Retro Shift

Line Shift

Segmentation by application:

Fleet Health Monitoring

Fleet Operations

Vessel Traffic Management

