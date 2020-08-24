Vineyard management software used by enterprises to manage plantations of grape vines. Vineyard management software used for vineyard design, plantation, maintenance, and grape harvest tracking. This software helps to improve grape production and quality, also optimize vineyard capacity, and prevent viticulture hazards or diseases. Thereby, raising the adoption of software which propels the growth of the vineyard management software market.

The global vineyard management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, application, enterprise size. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise. On the basis of application the market is segmented as reporting and analytics, production management, inventory management, order management, others. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises, large enterprises.

Vineyard management software provides wineries easy access to current and historical vineyard data. Additionally, this software provides the functionality of winery management, also offers integration with accounting software that helps to track and manage costs, expenses, bills, and more. Thus, triggering the demand for vineyard management software market during the forecast period. Further, increasing usage of mobile devices that result in the vendors is focusing on launching mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites which also propelled the growth of the vineyard management software market.

