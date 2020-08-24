Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Warm Air Heaters market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global warm air heaters market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Warm Air Heaters Market: Overview

Warm air heating is also known as warm air central heating, which converts cool air into warm air. Warm air heaters are designed to offer flexible, efficient, and cost-effective gas-fired solution for residential and non-residential buildings. The warm air heater is used in buildings where heating systems which use boilers or radiators are not suitable.

Global Warm Air Heaters Market: Dynamics

Rising construction activities, growing need for efficient heating equipment, along with increasing use of warm air heater in residential and non-residential buildings in developing as well as developed countries are some major factors expected to drive revenue growth of global warm air heaters market. Furthermore, the emergence of building energy management systems (BEMS) to lower energy consumption and improving productivity is expected to drive revenue growth of target market. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO), has established some principles for building designs, which directly influence growth of the global market.

The latest trend observed in the target market is growing concerns regarding the environment, carbon emissions, energy efficiency, and energy consumption encouraging major players to invest in the warm air heaters. In addition, increasing research and development activities related to designing heaters with improved thermal performance is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market in the upcoming period. Moreover, the government also introduced legislation regarding carbon emissions and fuel efficiency such as replacing conventional vehicles with electric vehicles. This encouraging consumers to use smart meters for energy consumption and saving.

However, available alternatives, high initial cost, and complex manufacturing method are some factors that expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Warm Air Heaters Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the fired heaters segment is projected to account for higher revenue shares in the global market.

Among the application segments, the industrial process segment is expected to account major revenue share in the global market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Global Warm Air Heaters Market: Region Analysis

Among the regions, the market in North America is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to high demand for warm air heaters in countries in the region. In addition, cold climate for a long duration which rises demand for heaters, ongoing advancements in heater, and the presence of major players are some factors expected to drive warm air heater market in North America.

The warm air heaters market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, owing to increasing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment demand in the region. Markets in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period.

Global Warm Air Heaters Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Fired Heaters

Electric Forced Air Heaters

Convection Heaters

Radiant Heaters

Forced Air Heaters

Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Power Generation

Tunnels

Buildings

