Global platelet aggregation devices market is registering a healthy CAGR of 23.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the high output for pharmaceutical companies to screen targets for anti-platelet development, the basic test for guarding patients at high risk of bleeding prior to surgery, increase in platelets disorders such as thrombocythemia and growing acceptance for platelet treatment among cancer patients.

A few of the major market competitors currently working in the global platelet aggregation devices market are Accriva Diagnostics, representing ITC and Accumetrics, AggreDYNE.com, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Haemonetics Corporation, Company Inc., Sentinel CH. S.p.A., Siemens, Sysmex Corporation, TEM Electric Motors, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., Drucker Diagnostics, Grifols, S.A., Haemochrom Diagnostica GmbH, WerfenLife S.A., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Chrono-log Corporation, Matis Medical Inc., Labcompare among others.

Market Definition:

Aggregation of platelets is a method in which human platelet cells are engaged in hemostasis, repair bleeding, and constriction of vessels. Additionally, in inflammation and other pathological conditions, platelet aggregation plays a vital role. Platelet aggregation test in an anti-coagulant medium includes venipuncture. This is followed by centrifugation to generate platelet-rich plasma that uses aggregometers to examine the aggregation of platelets.

Market Drivers

Growing acceptance for platelet treatment among cancer patients, is driving the growth of the market

Technological advancements in platelet aggregometers, is helping the market to grow

Increasing number of industry-academia collaborations and clinical studies

Rising incidences of target diseases

Market Restraints

Limited opportunity at the level of end users, hampers the growth of the market

Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms in the U.S., hinders the growth of the market

High amount of purchase, restricts the market to grow

Requirement for large volume of blood, hampers the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product

Systems

Reagents

Consumables and Accessories

By Application

Research Applications

Clinical Applications Cardiovascular Applications Orthopedic Applications

Others (Bleeding Disorders, Antiplatelet Therapy, and Trauma)

By End User

Standalone Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Blood Banks

Other End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Abcam has announced a strategic collaboration with Molecular Device to provide a wide range of fast and reproducible screening tools for the research purpose of researchers. The aim of this collaboration is to provide latest technologies and innovative tools to accelerate researchers work. SLAS2018 is the first kit of this collaboration which will launch soon. The company will have major benefits with the creation of further tools.

In January 2017, Werfen proclaimed the acquisition of Accriva Diagnostics. This acquisition produces even more extensive and integrated testing solutions for hospital and laboratory acute care environment, further affects beneficial clinical results and reduces healthcare expenses. This acquisition will enable IL to create a market-leading point in hospital-based POC Hemostasis testing, enhance its role in POC Critical Care testing, and strengthen its leadership in the lab segment Hemostasis.

Competitive Analysis:

Global platelet aggregation devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of platelet aggregation devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

