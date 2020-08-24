Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Lethal Weapons market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global non-lethal weapons market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end user, and region.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Overview

Non-lethal weapons also known as less lethal weapons and pain inducing weapons used to minimize the risk of casualties and less likely to kill a target. These weapons are commonly used by law enforcement officers in order to limit escalating conflict situations. They are used for controlling crowd, riot, prisoners, and refugees. Non-lethal weapons are also used for self defence. Less lethal weapons include baton, taser, long range acoustic devices, tear gas, pepper spray, etc. They are designed for not to kill but incapacitate the target. Non-lethal weapons cause blunt force trauma or kinetic energy in order to incapacitate the living target.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Dynamics

Growing civil unrest in countries regarding various issues such as insufficient natural resources, after effects of war, immigration, political instability, etc. is a major factor expected to boost demand for non-lethal weapons and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, political unrest, owing to poor governs, regional disputes, economic crisis is another factor bolster demand for target product and drives growth of the target market. Upgradation of law enforcement departments especially in developing countries, coupled with availability of non-lethal weapons with advanced technology is anticipated to propel market growth over the long run. Furthermore, increasing use of non-lethal weapons in defense sector is also expected to fuel growth of the global non-lethal weapons market in the near future.

However, stringent regulation regarding use of non-lethal weapons in many countries is a factor that may hamper demand for target product and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing investment in research and development activities for development of innovative less lethal weapons can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the directed energy weapons segment is anticipated to account for high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Directed energy weapons include tear gas, smoke grenade, rubber bullets, etc. Growing use of directed energy weapons for riot and crowd control is a key factor supporting growth of the segment in the non-lethal weapons market. In case of end user, the law enforcement segment is dominating the global market and expected to maintain its dominance in the near future, followed by military sector.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market accounts for major share in terms of revenue, owing to high adoption of advanced technology based non-lethal weapons. In addition, high military and law enforcement budget is also supporting growth of the target market in countries in the region. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Middle East & Africa. Increasing military budget is fueling demand for the non-lethal weapons in the region.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Directed Energy Weapons

Direct Contact Weapons

Segmentation by Technology:

Mechanical and Kinetic

Chemical

Electromagnetic

Others

Segmentation by End User:

Military

Law Enforcement

