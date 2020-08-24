Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market By Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots), Applications (Picking and Packaging, Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs, Laboratory Applications), End- User (Pharmaceutical companies, Research laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 82.85 million to an estimated value of USD 227.36 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of robots for increased packaging efficiency

Key Market Competitors: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pharmaceutical robots market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, DENSO CORPORATION, Seiko Epson Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Universal Robots, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, Krones AG, Remtec Automation, LLC and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Market Definition:

Automated machines are widely used in pharmaceutical industry so that work can be done faster and quicker. These machines provide accurate and precise results with zero rates of error. Pharmaceutical robots are very useful in packaging and transferring of materials like diagnostics kits and essays. These machines also assist the drug manufacturer in research activities related to drug discovery, development and inspection.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for personalized packaging among consumer is driving market

Rising awareness of robotic system in pharmaceutical industry.

Market Restraints:

Increasing investment cost is restraining market.

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another major factor restraining the growth.

Segmentation:

By Type Traditional Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Delta/Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Other Robots Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

By Applications Picking and Packaging Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs Laboratory Applications

By End- User Pharmaceutical companies Research laboratories

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, UAE announced the launch of their first robot pharmacy that will prescribe the medication just in click of the button. It can dispense up to 12 prescriptions in less than a minute and it will be paper free process as the robot will save automatically as soon as doctor documents it automatically.

In October 2018, OMRON Corp. has announced the launch of TM series collaborative robot family in 40 countries to provide them moderate working environment. . This machine will have some common solutions like picking, packing, and screw driving. OMRON will also release a “mobile-compatible” model which can convert into LD series autonomous mobile robots.

Competitive Analysis:

Global pharmaceutical robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global pharmaceutical robots market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Table of Content: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

