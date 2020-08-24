Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Reishi Mushroom Extract market.

Global Reishi Mushroom Extract Market: Overview

Reishi mushroom is widely used as a medicine in China, Korea, and Japan. Traditionally, it is used for enhancing overall health such as improves immunity, longevity, promotes liver and heart health and relieves stress. The active ingredients in reishi mushroom extract are beta-glucans, polysaccharides, plant sterols and triterpenes that can fight against cancer. In addition, reishi mushroom has antioxidant, anti-cancer, cholesterol-lowering, and immunological properties. Therefore, is used in the treatment of viral infections, diabetes, heart & kidney diseases, respiratory problems, liver problems, anxiety, insomnia, nervous system disorders, and various other diseases & disorders.

Global Reishi Mushroom Extract Market: Dynamics

Growing demand and increasing popularity for reishi mushroom extract in the healthcare sector in developed and developing economies is a major factor projected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing use of reishi mushroom extract as an ingredient in food & beverage and personal care product industries are additional factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Moreover, rising demand for reishi mushroom extract due to growing awareness towards health benefits associated with it is another factor projected to boost growth of the target market. Rising demand for functional foods among individuals who are engaged in physical activities is anticipated to drive market growth. Increasing investment in R&D activities by major players for developing advanced techniques to produce mushrooms extract and use as medicinal mushrooms is projected to further support market growth.

However, some people may be prone to allergy after consumption of reishi mushrooms, which is a major factor that could hamper the global market growth.

Global Reishi Mushroom Extract Market: Segment Analysis

Nature Segment Insights:

Among the nature segments, the organic reishi mushroom extract segment is projected to register a significant growth rate in the global market in the near future. Rising consumer preference for organic products in developing countries is projected to drive growth of the segment.

Form Segments Insights:

Among the forms segments, the powder segment is estimated to account for the significant revenue shares in the global market in the upcoming years.

End Use Industry Segment Insights:

Among the end use industry segments, the food & beverage segment is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for reishi mushroom extract across the globe owing to rising health awareness is estimated to drive growth of the segment.

Global Reishi Mushroom Extract Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is projected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the global reishi mushroom extract market. Increasing adoption for plant-based ingredients in the personal care & cosmetic products and increasing demand for natural and herbal products are projected to support growth of the Asia Pacific market. In addition, increasing awareness towards health benefits associated with reishi mushroom extract products is another factor projected to increase demand for the reishi mushroom extract in countries such as China, Japan, and India in this region. The North America market is projected to register a significant growth rate in the target during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for reishi mushroom extract for therapeutic uses and rapidly growing pharmaceuticals industry are projected to be major factors driving growth of the North America market.

Global Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Nature:

Organic Reishi Mushroom Extract

Conventional Reishi Mushroom Extract

Segmentation by Form:

Liquid Extract

Powder Extract

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

