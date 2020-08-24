“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Elastic Apparel market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Elastic Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Elastic Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Elastic Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Elastic Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Elastic Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Elastic Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Elastic Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Elastic Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Elastic Apparel Market Research Report: Hanes, Golden Lady Company, Nike, Langsha, Mengna, Qing Yi Group, Naier, Gelal Socks, AYK Socks, Okamota, adidas, Danjiya, Sigvaris, Puma, Fengli Group, Renfro Corporation, Charnos Hosiery, Pacific Brands, Falke, Bonas, Buren, Cervin, ITOCHU Corporation, Gold Toe

Global Elastic Apparel Market Segmentation by Product: Men’s Apparels, Women’s Apparels

Global Elastic Apparel Market Segmentation by Application: Daily Dressing, Medical Treatment, Sports, Other

The Elastic Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Elastic Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Elastic Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elastic Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Elastic Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elastic Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elastic Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elastic Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Elastic Apparel Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Elastic Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Men’s Apparels

1.4.3 Women’s Apparels

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Daily Dressing

1.5.3 Medical Treatment

1.5.4 Sports

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Elastic Apparel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Elastic Apparel, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Elastic Apparel Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Elastic Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Elastic Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Elastic Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Elastic Apparel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Elastic Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Elastic Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Elastic Apparel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Elastic Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Elastic Apparel Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Elastic Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Elastic Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Elastic Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Elastic Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Elastic Apparel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Elastic Apparel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Elastic Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Elastic Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Elastic Apparel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Elastic Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Elastic Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Elastic Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Elastic Apparel Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Elastic Apparel Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Elastic Apparel Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Elastic Apparel Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Elastic Apparel Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Elastic Apparel Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Elastic Apparel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Elastic Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Elastic Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Elastic Apparel Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Elastic Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Elastic Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Elastic Apparel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Elastic Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Elastic Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Elastic Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Elastic Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Elastic Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Elastic Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Elastic Apparel Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Elastic Apparel Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Elastic Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Elastic Apparel Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Elastic Apparel Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Elastic Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Elastic Apparel Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Elastic Apparel Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hanes

12.1.1 Hanes Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hanes Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Hanes Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.1.5 Hanes Recent Development

12.2 Golden Lady Company

12.2.1 Golden Lady Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Golden Lady Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Golden Lady Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Golden Lady Company Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.2.5 Golden Lady Company Recent Development

12.3 Nike

12.3.1 Nike Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nike Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.3.5 Nike Recent Development

12.4 Langsha

12.4.1 Langsha Corporation Information

12.4.2 Langsha Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Langsha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Langsha Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.4.5 Langsha Recent Development

12.5 Mengna

12.5.1 Mengna Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mengna Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mengna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mengna Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.5.5 Mengna Recent Development

12.6 Qing Yi Group

12.6.1 Qing Yi Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Qing Yi Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Qing Yi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Qing Yi Group Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.6.5 Qing Yi Group Recent Development

12.7 Naier

12.7.1 Naier Corporation Information

12.7.2 Naier Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Naier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Naier Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.7.5 Naier Recent Development

12.8 Gelal Socks

12.8.1 Gelal Socks Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gelal Socks Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gelal Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Gelal Socks Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.8.5 Gelal Socks Recent Development

12.9 AYK Socks

12.9.1 AYK Socks Corporation Information

12.9.2 AYK Socks Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 AYK Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 AYK Socks Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.9.5 AYK Socks Recent Development

12.10 Okamota

12.10.1 Okamota Corporation Information

12.10.2 Okamota Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Okamota Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Okamota Elastic Apparel Products Offered

12.10.5 Okamota Recent Development

12.12 Danjiya

12.12.1 Danjiya Corporation Information

12.12.2 Danjiya Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Danjiya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Danjiya Products Offered

12.12.5 Danjiya Recent Development

12.13 Sigvaris

12.13.1 Sigvaris Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sigvaris Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Sigvaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Sigvaris Products Offered

12.13.5 Sigvaris Recent Development

12.14 Puma

12.14.1 Puma Corporation Information

12.14.2 Puma Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Puma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Puma Products Offered

12.14.5 Puma Recent Development

12.15 Fengli Group

12.15.1 Fengli Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fengli Group Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Fengli Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Fengli Group Products Offered

12.15.5 Fengli Group Recent Development

12.16 Renfro Corporation

12.16.1 Renfro Corporation Corporation Information

12.16.2 Renfro Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Renfro Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Renfro Corporation Products Offered

12.16.5 Renfro Corporation Recent Development

12.17 Charnos Hosiery

12.17.1 Charnos Hosiery Corporation Information

12.17.2 Charnos Hosiery Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Charnos Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Charnos Hosiery Products Offered

12.17.5 Charnos Hosiery Recent Development

12.18 Pacific Brands

12.18.1 Pacific Brands Corporation Information

12.18.2 Pacific Brands Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Pacific Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Pacific Brands Products Offered

12.18.5 Pacific Brands Recent Development

12.19 Falke

12.19.1 Falke Corporation Information

12.19.2 Falke Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Falke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Falke Products Offered

12.19.5 Falke Recent Development

12.20 Bonas

12.20.1 Bonas Corporation Information

12.20.2 Bonas Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Bonas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Bonas Products Offered

12.20.5 Bonas Recent Development

12.21 Buren

12.21.1 Buren Corporation Information

12.21.2 Buren Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Buren Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Buren Products Offered

12.21.5 Buren Recent Development

12.22 Cervin

12.22.1 Cervin Corporation Information

12.22.2 Cervin Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Cervin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Cervin Products Offered

12.22.5 Cervin Recent Development

12.23 ITOCHU Corporation

12.23.1 ITOCHU Corporation Corporation Information

12.23.2 ITOCHU Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 ITOCHU Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 ITOCHU Corporation Products Offered

12.23.5 ITOCHU Corporation Recent Development

12.24 Gold Toe

12.24.1 Gold Toe Corporation Information

12.24.2 Gold Toe Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Gold Toe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Gold Toe Products Offered

12.24.5 Gold Toe Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Elastic Apparel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Elastic Apparel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

