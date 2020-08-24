Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Softgel Capsules market.

The global Softgel Capsules market is projected to be US$ 2,237.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 3,668.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

A softgel capsule is a solid capsule surrounding a liquid or semi-solid center. These capsules generally contain the drug in a non-aqueous solution or suspension. For the outer shell and inner fill, an active ingredient can be incorporated. The shells are made with gelatin, water, opacifier and a plasticizer such as glycerin and sorbitol. These capsules are easy to swallow, tamper-proof, and have no taste. Softgel capsules are oral dosage form for medicine similar to capsules and come in a variety of colors, shapes, and size.

Softgel capsules are a case produced from a single piece of gelatin, rather than two halves attached. They are used for oil-based solutions, as a water-based solution would dissolve the gelatin. Once the capsule is ingested, the active ingredient in oil-based solution dissolves within the body, releasing the drug. The softgel capsule is manufactured and filled using the same machine as part of a single process, and some have the brands or dosage strength printed on them.

Apart from standard softgel capsules, vegetarian softgel capsules are now available in the market. Standard softgel capsules are made with gelatin which comes from bovine or pigs. Whereas, vegetarian softgel capsules are produced using vegetable cellulose. Generally, the bark of the pine and spruce trees are the source of vegetable cellulose. As softgel vegetarian capsules are not made with animal byproducts, they are suitable for individuals who choose not to consume products sourced from animals. Therefore, growing demand for natural and products that are free from animal derivatives is creating significant growth opportunities for these types of capsules.

Global Softgel Capsules Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Softgel capsules manufacturers are undertaking various activities to provide unique empty softgel capsules which are more adaptable and convenient for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industry applications. Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries prefer empty softgel capsules due to their suitable properties for different formulations such as solid and liquid dosage forms. Hence, increasing inclination of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry towards empty softgel capsules is likely to assist the target market growth.

The high cost of vegetarian softgel capsules and rising dissatisfaction with quality standards are hampering the growth of target market globally

Global Softgel Capsules market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Standard and Vegetarian. The Vegetarian segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Cosmetics. The Nutraceutical segment accounts for a majority share in the global Softgel Capsules market.

Global Softgel Capsules Market By Application , 2018

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Softgel Capsules market, owing to increasing spending on pharmaceuticals R&D. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Softgel Capsules market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent, Inc., Lonza Group, Captek Softgel International, Inc., Sirio Pharma Company Limited, Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd., Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd, Aenova Group, Soft Gel Technologies, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Procaps, Strides Pharma, International Vitamin Corp., China Shineway Pharma, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd. etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Gelatin type

Application

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Key Market Players included in the report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Lonza Group

Captek Softgel International Inc.

Sirio Pharma Company Limited

Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd.

Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd

Aenova Group

Soft Gel Technologies

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Procaps

Strides Pharma

International Vitamin Corp.

China Shineway Pharma

Guangdong Yichao Biological Co.

