Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report Insights, Trends, Applications, Growth, and Forecast: 2019 to 2028 is a recently created report by Trusted Business Insights, which focuses on drivers, challenges, opportunities and ongoing trends in the target market. in addition, it includes revenues for each segment and region, and key countries as well, along with company profiles of prominent companies functioning in the market. In order to give a holistic view of the global sepsis diagnostics market, this report has been bifurcated based on product type, technology type, pathogen type, testing type, and region/ country.

Sepsis Diagnostics: Overview

Sepsis can be defined as the body’s reaction to an infection, and it is commonly caused by bacterial infection in the blood known as septicemia. A human body normally releases chemicals into bloodstream to fight the infectious disease, which often happens to be an important factor for diagnosing the disease.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Driving and Challenging Factors

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic infectious diseases such as sepsis is resulting in requirement of early diagnosis in order to protect or cure patients. Sepsis causes severe inflammation which can result in prolonged hospitalization and can even cause death. To reduce prevalence of sepsis in patients developing septicemia and to reduce global burden of the disease, it is necessary to diagnose and treat sepsis. This is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the next 10 years. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, the rate at which ICU-acquired patients can get the infections is more than two to three times higher than the patients in other hospital-wards, especially in developing countries. Infectious diseases include surgical-site wound infections and urinary tract infections that most often result in severe sepsis.

Increasing number of post-operative surgical infections can gradually lead to septic shock. These infections often arise owing to factors such as improper or no sterilization of surgical instruments and surgical site. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes is leading to higher number of patients with hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and inclining number of footfalls at critical-care hospitals can result in cross contaminations and infections, which causes sepsis. These are other major factors driving market growth to significant extent. For instance, according to a report published by the World Health Organization, nearly 7 among 100 patients are prone to develop HAI in developed economies. Additionally, in developing countries 10 out of 100 patients get affected by hospital-acquired infections, mainly due to under-developed healthcare infrastructure. The aforementioned facts indicate the higher demand and requirement for sepsis diagnosis globally.

Some other facts that are indicative of rising need for prevention and cure of sepsis:

According to a report published by Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA), nearly 26 Mn people develop sepsis every year, and approximately 8 Mn patients die because of sepsis, globally.

In addition, the US statistics show that every year, over 1.6 Mn individuals are diagnosed with sepsis, and this number is projected to grow at the rate of 8% every year. Sepsis, as per the Global Sepsis Alliance, accounts for higher number of deaths in the US, when compared to the number of deaths caused by AIDS, breast cancer, and prostate cancer, collectively.

Furthermore, in Germany, sepsis infectious disease is among the top three major causes of death. In accordance with this fact, between 2007 and 2013, incidence rate of sepsis in Germany increased by an average of 15 % a year and the number of cases reached 252,812 in 2013 from 110,653 in 2007.

Restraints:

However, prolonged hospitalizations and high cost of sepsis treatment are major factors that could restrain growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market to some extent.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis

Product Type Insights:

Among the product type segments, the blood culture media segment is expected to dominate in the target market, as blood culture is considered as the most preferred method by healthcare professionals and is comparatively cost-effective mode of testing.

Technology Type Insights:

Among the technology type segments, the microbiology segment is estimated to record the highest revenue contribution in the target market. Microbiology procedures allow quantitative detection and identification of microorganisms while diagnosing sepsis. Revenue from the molecular diagnostics segment is projected to expand at a significant rate, due to benefits offered such as reduced hospital stays leading to less expensive treatment costs.

Pathogen Type Insights:

Among the pathogen type segments, the bacterial sepsis segment is projected to witness the highest revenue growth in the target market over the 10-year forecast period. This is attributable to increasing prevalence of sepsis caused by bacterial infection.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Region Analysis

Currently, the North America market accounts for major revenue share in the global market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the 10-year forecast period. Key factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure and early and higher adoption of technologically advanced products in countries in the North America market. The US market is estimated to record the highest revenue contribution in the North America sepsis diagnostics market. revenue from the Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a lucrative CAGR in the target market, due to increasing number of patients suffering from sepsis infectious disease, and increasing investments by the government for development of healthcare infrastructure, growing number of diagnostic centers, and growing medical tourism industry.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation Based on Product Type:

Instruments

Assay Kits and Reagents

Others (Software, Blood Culture Media, etc.)

Segmentation by Technology Type:

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Segmentation by Pathogen Type:

Bacterial Sepsis

Gram-Positive Bacteria

Gram-Negative Bacteria

Fungal Sepsis

Others

Segmentation by Testing Type:

Laboratory Testing

PoC Testing

