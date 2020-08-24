Global IP Videophones Market Growth 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IP Videophones market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IP Videophones, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IP Videophones market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IP Videophones companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Polycom, Grandstream, Panasonic, Cisco, NEC, Gigaset, ProVu Communications, Avaya, Yealink, Fanvil, D-Link, Alcatel-Lucent, Escene

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Non-Portable Type

Portable Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Usage

Business Usage

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IP Videophones consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IP Videophones market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IP Videophones manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IP Videophones with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IP Videophones submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IP Videophones by Company

4 IP Videophones by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global IP Videophones Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Polycom

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 IP Videophones Product Offered

12.1.3 Polycom IP Videophones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Polycom Latest Developments

12.2 Grandstream

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 IP Videophones Product Offered

12.2.3 Grandstream IP Videophones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Grandstream Latest Developments

12.3 Panasonic

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 IP Videophones Product Offered

12.3.3 Panasonic IP Videophones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Panasonic Latest Developments

12.4 Cisco

