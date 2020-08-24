Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rhinoplasty market.

The global rhinoplasty market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Rhinoplasty is performed for improving breathing conditions or changing the shape and size of the nose. It is also performed to fix a broken nose after an injury or trauma, to treat sinus condition, to restore facial symmetry, and to correct birth defects. Rising awareness pertaining to the facial aesthetics, and physical grooming is projected to boost the market growth.Introduction of technologically advanced treatment procedures, such as 3D computer-assisted techniques is projected to increase the demand.

According to the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report 2018, nose reshaping or rhinoplasty was among the top five cosmetic surgical procedures globally in 2017 and 2018, of which 75.0% procedures were performed on women. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, rhinoplasty being the most complex facial surgeries has the revision rate as high as 15.0%.

Technological advancements in the products and procedure techniques used for rhinoplasty are anticipated to expand the options available to patients and physicians alike, thereby boosting the demand. Adoption of techniques, such as 3D osteotomies integrated piezotome and intraoperative navigation during surgery and availability of FDA approved ultrasound devices has improved the precision of the procedure. The 3D osteotomies with integrated navigation has eliminated the need for blind manoeuvring and aids extensive procedures while ultrasound devices are anticipated to reduce the rhinoplasty revision rates.

Furthermore, the on-going development of electromechanical reshaping method for non-surgical rhinoplasty is anticipated to further boost the demand over the forecast period. This technique uses electric and tiny needles for nose reconstruction. The technique is estimated to avoid the scarring, change in sense of smell, stitches, and breathing difficulties associated with the traditional rhinoplasty. Researchers have already evaluated this technique in animals and are presently working towards determination of safety of this technique in humans.

Social media is also anticipated to play a vital role in fuelling the demand in the market. Increasing influence of social media has fuelled trend of selfies and desire for picture perfect face. Various photo-editing options offered by the social media applications have enable users to identify the required facial alterations to achieve an appealing image, thereby further fuelling a desire for flawless appearance. For instance, according to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive data, nearly 30% of patients seek reconstructive treatments in order to fulfil their social media needs. In addition, the growing adoption of smartphone and increasing amount of time spent on social media platforms by the millennials is projected to boost the demand for cosmetic surgeries, thus indirectly facilitating the market growth. The easy availability of procedure information, patient experiences, and surgery reviews on social media websites is also anticipated to positively influence the demand.

Treatment

Type Insights of Rhinoplasty Market

On the basis of treatment type, the rhinoplasty market has been segmented into seven categories namely, augmentation, reduction, post-traumatic, reconstructive, revision, filler, and others. Augmentation rhinoplasty dominated the market in terms of both the market revenue and share in 2018. This is attributed to the use of the treatment type for the improvement of the structure and function of the nose.

Increasing cases of failed rhinoplasty procedures, are anticipated to contribute to the rise in secondary rhinoplasty procedures required to correct the deformities caused during primary rhinoplasty. According to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, about 94.0% surgeons performed a revision rhinoplasty in 2018.

Technique Insights

Based on technique, the market has been segmented into open and closed rhinoplasty. Open rhinoplasty dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant and expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Ability of the technique to undertake extensive and complex nasal surgeries is anticipated to fuel the segment growth. The open procedure is not only used as a cosmetic surgery but also to improve nose functions. The increased surgical exposure offers direct visibility for better results in case of difficult nasal anatomy and overall diagnostic accuracy.

Closed rhinoplasty is associated with minimum scars post-surgery and is less invasive. However, this procedure has several challenges due to technical limitations associated with restricted access. Closed rhinoplasty is performed in case of minor modifications to the nose. Both the techniques require highly skilled surgeons in order to avoid complications.

Regional Insights of Rhinoplasty Market

North America dominated the overall market in 2018. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of board-certified and skilled cosmetic surgeons in North America has fueled the regional market growth. Moreover, adoption of advanced technology coupled with rising consumer consciousness regarding physical appearance is projected to drive the growth. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2017, U.S. topped the list of countries with the maximum number of cosmetic surgeons in the world.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to rising disposable income coupled with medical tourism due to availability of low cost of procedures and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, China is among the top three countries to have the maximum number of cosmetic surgeons which is about 6.4% of the total number of cosmetic surgeons in the world. The report also states that around 36,721 rhinoplasty procedures were performed in Japan in 2017.

Middle East and Africa is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, attributed to rising medical tourism due to affordability of the medical treatments. According to a research paper published in the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in 2018, rhinoplasty was one of the most commonly performed aesthetic surgeries in the region. Tehran, the capital of Iran is also called as the rhinoplasty capital of the world, with seven times more rhinoplasty procedures than that of the U.S.

Market Share Insights of Rhinoplasty Market

Manufacturers of surgical equipment and clinics-well known for skills and capabilities of their cosmetic surgeons-are some of the key market players. Some of the examples include the New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery, Stryker, Grover Aesthetics, Sunset Cosmetic Surgery, Implantech, COMEG Medical Technologies, and Surgiform Technology, Ltd.

Technological advancements are anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market players in near future. For instance, Piezoelectronic System distributed by Synthes, has an ultra-high frequency that cuts through the hard tissue or the bone and ceases to cut when it touches the soft tissue. It causes less bleeding and bruising and is used during reconstructive surgery.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global rhinoplasty market report on the basis of treatment type, technique, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Augmentation

Reduction

Post traumatic

Reconstructive

Revision

Filler

Others (Ethnic Rhinoplasty, Refinement Rhinoplasty)

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Open Rhinoplasty

Closed Rhinoplasty

