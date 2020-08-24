Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PVC Pipes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on PVC Pipes Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the PVC Pipes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global PVC Pipes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global PVC Pipes Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global PVC pipes market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global PVC Pipes Market: Overview

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are produced through extrusion of a blend of polymer resin and several additives. The production of these pipes requires less energy and fewer other resources therefore, PVC pipes are serving as substitute for metallic piping system. Such pipes are used in a variety of applications in the building and construction, electronics, healthcare, and automobile.

Global PVC Pipes Market: Dynamics

The various properties of PVC pipes include cost-effectiveness, easy to install, light-weight, durability, corrosion resistance, and better mechanical and chemical properties. This is major factor projected to support revenue growth of the target market. In addition, increasing demand for PVC pipes for irrigation and construction activities globally is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. PVC pipes have diversified applications including water supply, plumbing, and oil, & gas, which is a key factor anticipated to create huge demand for PVC pipes which in turns rising growth of the target market. the Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities to offer better products at a competitive price and in order to sustain in the global market is a factor expected to propel growth of target market.

However, the availability of alternative options such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene pipes (ABS), may hamper growth of the target market.

Global PVC Pipes Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the type segments, the chlorinated PVC segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the sewerage segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to increasing demand for low cost and durable piping solution for sewerage.

Among the end user segments, the building & construction segment is anticipated to register substantial growth, owing to growing commercial and residential construction activities.

Global PVC Pipes Market: Regional Analysis

Increasing demand for PVC pipes in the Asia Pacific is attributed to growing industrialization and urbanization. In addition, high production of PVC pipes in developing countries such as China and India is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market in this region. Growing commercial and residential construction activities in developing countries is projected to augment growth of the target market. For instance, according to a conference hosted by China Plastics Piping Association (CPPA), China International Pipe conference held in 2015, China is the mass manufacturer of plastic pipes globally.

PVC pipes markets in North America and Europe are attributed to the growing demand for PVC pipes among housing, agriculture, telecom, and building & construction industries. In addition, growing infrastructural development activities among various countries is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market in these regions. Moreover, strong presence of leading manufacturers is another factor projected to propel the target market growth.

Global PVC Pipes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Plasticized PVC

Un-plasticized PVC

Chlorinated PVC

Segmentation by Application:

Plumbing

Sewerage

Oil & Gas

Water Supply

Irrigation

Segmentation by End User:

Agriculture

Housing

Building & Construction

Telecom Industry

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global PVC Pipes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580