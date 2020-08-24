Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Shelf-Life Testing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Shelf-Life Testing Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Shelf-Life Testing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Shelf-Life Testing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Shelf-Life Testing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global shelf-life testing market report has been segmented on the basis of parameter, food tested, method, technology, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Shelf-Life Testing Market: Overview

Shelf-life testing is used to determine expiry dates and ensure quality and safety of various products such as cosmetics, medicines, and food & beverages. It is widely used in food & beverages, cosmetics, and other industries.

Global Shelf-Life Testing Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidences due to foodborne illness is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in years to come. In addition, increasing usage of various technologies such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and polymerase chain reaction for shelf-life testing is another factor expected to support growth of the global shelf-life testing market. Increasing government support for adoption of these technologies in order to offer reliability, accuracy, and other benefits and stringent regulations pertaining to food safety are factors which in turn is expected to increase demand for shelf-life testing. Furthermore, growing population, coupled with increasing dispersible income, and awareness among consumer regarding food safety, are some of the other factors expected to propel growth of the shelf-life testing market in the next 10 years.

However, lack of standardization and improper regulations in developing countries are major factors which may restrain growth of the shelf-life testing market.

Development of novel technologies and approach to track the untapped markets by prominent manufacturers are factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Shelf-Life Testing Market: Segment Analysis

Among the parameter segments, the microbial contamination segment is expected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue in the target market. Among the food tested segments, the packaged food segment is projected to register significant revenue share in the target market in the next coming years.

Among the method segments, the real-time segment is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the target market in years to come. Among the technology segments, the equipment- & kit-based segment is projected to major revenue share in the target market.

Global Shelf-Life Testing Market: Region Analysis

The shelf-life testing market in Europe is expected to register major revenue share contribution in the target market and projected to maintain its dominance in the years to come. Increasing number of testing laboratories owing to strict regulatory norms with frequent updates through various stage in food supply chain. The North America market is projected to register considerable share in terms of revenue in the global shelf-life testing market in the next coming years. This is due to growing demand for packaged food products with proper information and standardization. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate in the target market in the next coming years. This is attributed to rising demand for convenience and processed food products, increasing incidences of infectious diseases, growing awareness among consumers are other factors expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Global Shelf-Life Testing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Parameter:

Microbial Contamination

Rancidity

Nutrient Stability

Organoleptic Properties

Others (water activity, pH, and moisture content)

Segmentation on the Basis of Food Tested:

Packaged Food

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat & Meat Products

Dairy, Dairy Products, And Desserts

Processed Fruits & Vegetables

Others (fats & oils and food additives & ingredients)

Segmentation on the Basis of Method:

Real-time

Accelerated

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Equipment- & Kit-based

Manual Tests

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Shelf-Life Testing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580