Global transcritical CO2 market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.34% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Transcritical CO2 Market, By End User (Retail, Household Appliances, Marine, Food Processing Industries, Transportation, Ice Skating Rinks, and Others) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Transcritical CO2 systems and compressors use CO2 as a working fluid and these systems found various applications. For instance, it has been used as compressors in household appliances. Further, it is used in retail segments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. In this the heat rejection happens at the pressure and temperature above the critical point in fluid region and so the process is called cooling process and the heat exchanger is called gas cooler. It has various properties which include low GWP value in comparison to other refrigerants, can be used for low and medium temperature applications, zero ODP, allows heat rejection, can be used in all environmental conditions. Due to the usage of transcritical CO2 systems, the depletion of ozone layer and the harmful effects on the environment has been reduced and also is cost effective.

Competitive Analysis: Global Transcritical CO2 Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, SCM Frigo S.p.A, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss A/S, Dorin S.p.A, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Bitzer SE, LMP Systems, MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD., Henry Group Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Carel Industries S.p.A, Parker Hannifin Corp., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hussmann Corporation, Kysor Warren Corp., LU-VE S.p.A, ALFA LAVAL, Ritchie Engineering Co., Inc., Thermal Transfer Technology Limited and other.

Market Segmentation: Global Transcritical CO2 Market

The transcritical CO2 market is segmented into End User.

On the basis of end-user type, the market is segmented into retail, household appliances, marine, food processing industries, transportation, ice skating rinks, and others. Retail is further sub-segmented into super market and hyper market.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Product Launch:

In February 2016, Carel Industries S.P.A, with Bitzer SE and Christof Fischer, had developed a transcritical CO2 compressor rack for Rottenburg training center, which is energy efficient portfolio.

In February 2016, Hillphoenix launched AdvansorFlex refrigeration system, which is to be used as a centralized refrigeration system for retailers of all scales, and can be used as multiple units in distributed system and as a single unit in centralized system..

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Transcritical Co2 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Global Transcritical Co2 Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Global Transcritical Co2 Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Global Transcritical Co2 Market

Chapter 4: Presenting Global Transcritical Co2 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Global Transcritical Co2 Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

