The global urology laser market size was valued at USD 890.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Increase in the number of patients suffering from urology-related disorders, rising preference for minimally-invasive surgeries, and technological advancements are some of the factors driving the market growth.

One of the major factors driving the market for urology lasers is the adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques in holmium systems as well as thulium laser treatment systems. These systems offer several advantages such as greater effectiveness, safety, and quick recovery, which has resulted in increased demand for holmium and thulium systems. These systems have provided successful outcomes while minimizing the side effects of treatment, and offer advantages such as shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery, reduction in blood loss, and lower overall body pain as a result of smaller incisions. Thus, the effectiveness and safety characteristics of these systems are expected to drive the growth of the market.

With rising cases of urological disorders such as urolithiasis, bladder cancer, urinary calculi, and prostate diseases, the demand for urology lasers has increased significantly. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period mainly owing to the increasing number of patients with urology-related disorders. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in West Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, as well as some developed countries (South Korea and Japan), the prevalence of urological disorders is 5% to 19.1%.

Moreover, as per 2018 data, West Asian males are more prone toward urinary calculi diseases due to climatic conditions such as hot temperature and significant sun exposure, and unhealthy dietary habits. In addition, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), ammonium acid urate (AAU) calculi are a rare urolithiasis in developed countries but are endemic in developing countries. Ammonium acid urate calculi were observed in 0.38% of Japanese patients with urinary stones.

Moreover, growing technological developments and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the market for urology lasers. Laser lithotripsy is increasingly used worldwide for urology procedures, followed by various advancements such as Holmium laser lithotripsy (Ho:YAG lithotripters). Holmium laser lithotripsy is one of the most popular methods for the treatment of urology-related issues such as urinary stones, followed by a minimally invasive procedure. This procedure is followed by inserting a laser fiber through the urethra to break up the stones. Boston Scientific Corporations GreenLight HPS Laser Therapy System is one such lithotripsy product that uses EA fiber for the treatment of bladder tumors and urethral strictures as well as the 10-2090 fiber for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) in patients.

Type Insights of Urology Laser Market

On the basis of laser type, holmium dominated the urology laser market owing to its special modalities as well its minimally invasive surgical technique. Holmium laser is mainly used in prostate surgeries, for which a minimally invasive treatment is preferred for the removal of tissues that blocks urine flow through the prostate. The demand for holmium systems is increasing due to its safety and its effectiveness in the treatment of patients without an incision procedure. The procedure takes about 45-90 minutes depending upon the size of the prostate. Since it is a less invasive procedure, the patients get can get discharged on the same day. These factors are expected to drive the demand for urology lasers.

The thulium laser segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its advantages over Transurethral Resection Prostate (TURP), a traditional method. Thulium laser is considered as the most effective technique for treating BPH as it offers several advantages such as lower rate of bleeding and quick as well as safe procedure requiring fewer incisions. Thulium laser has therefore overcome the demerits of TURP technique, which causes significant blood loss, thereby driving the product demand.

Application Insights of Urology Laser Market

Urolithiasis is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments over the forecast period owing to increasing number of patients suffering from stony concretions in urinary tract and bladder. Stony concretions are caused due to factors such as adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and improper sanitation facilities. One of the causes of urolithiasis is high consumption of caffeine intake, which increases urine calcium excretion and causes blood in urine and pain in the abdomen. The development of stones is related to increased excretion of stone forming components such as calcium, urate, xanthine, oxalate, cystine, and phosphate. Thus, rising number of patients suffering from kidney stones and urinary tract stones and bladder stones are expected to drive the demand for urology lasers for effective treatment.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) dominated the market based on application owing to its increasing prevalence. It is mostly prevalent among African males because of the androgen receptor expression, high testosterone levels, and 5-alpha-reductase activity. BPH mainly occurs in two main growth cycles during a mans life: early puberty and at around 25 years of age. Thus, increasing prevalence of BPH in men is expected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the market.

Regional Insights of Urology Laser Market

North America dominated the overall market in 2018 and is expected to witness substantial growth in future due to increasing prevalence of BPH, urolithiasis, and other urology-related disorders. According to the NCBI, currently 50% of the patients in U.S. are suffering from urolithiasis due to calcium and fluid intake, which plays a major role in the formation of urinary stones. Technological advancements in urology laser equipment play a vital role in driving the demand for urology lasers. For instance, Lumenis, a urology device, offers MOSES technology, which provides technologically advanced holmium laser lithotripsy and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) treatments. Thus, rising technical advancements in the treatment of clinical application is driving the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of people suffering from urolithiasis and the subsequent rise in lithotripsy procedures in the region. According to the NCBI, 19% of the Asian population suffers from urolithiasis, wherein males are more likely to develop this condition due to the formation of genetic mutations, dietary habits, and various climatic factors. In addition, less fluid intake as well as climatic factors (hot temperature and high exposure to the sun) increase the risk of developing urolithiasis as well as other urology-related problems. Thus, increasing instances of urology-related conditions drives the growth of the market.

Market Share Insights of Urology Laser Market

Major players in the industry include Olympus; Boston Scientific Corporation; Lumenis; Cook Medical; OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.; Allengers Medical Systems Limited; C.R. BARD Inc.; and Surgical Lasers Inc. These players focus on launching innovative laparoscopic urology devices, researching technological advancements, and implementing growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced its advanced GreenLight HPS Laser Therapy System for an effective and safe treatment for urethral strictures and bladder tumors. Advancements such as these are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Urology Laser Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global urology laser market report on the basis of laser type, application, and region:

Laser Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Holmium Laser System

Diode Laser System

Thulium Laser System

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Urolithiasis

Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)

Others

