Biometric technology is driven by industry consensus on developing knowledge in mobile devices. Many smartphone firms have launched biometrics-enabled phones in the last few years. Although the focus is currently on recognition technology for fingerprints, the market is on the move towards advanced biometric technologies such as face, speech, iris and others.

Some of the factors that increase demand in the global mobile biometrics market are the increasingly growing number of mobile transactions as a result of the ubiquity of smartphones, the growth of the ecommerce sector in a number of emerging and developed economies, policy initiatives to encourage biometrics adoption and the large-scale implementation of electronic verification systems.

Mobile biometrics refers to mobile biometrics systems that include embedded sensors and scanners, as well as biometrics-based mobile applications. This covers mobile devices as well as tablet- or smartphone-based devices.

Company profiled in this report:

1. Apple Inc.

2. IDEMIA

3. Nuance Communications, Inc.

4. NEC Corporation

5. Precise Biometrics AB

6. Gemalto NV

7. BIO-key: FUJITSU

8. ImageWare Systems, Inc.

9. BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd

10. Applied Recognition, Inc.

11. Cognitec Systems GmbH

12. Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC

13. Neurotechnology

14. M2SYS Technology – Kernell� Inc.

15. VoicePIN.com Sp. z o.o.

16. Verint VoiceVault Voice Authentication

17. Aware, Inc.

18. Mobbeel

19. Veridium Ltd.

20. Fingerprint Cards

21. ValidSoft

22. Egis Technology Inc.

23. Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.

24. Synaptics Incorporated

25. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Hardware

o Software

By Authentication Mode:

o Single-Factor Authentication

o Multi-Factor Authentication

By Application:

o Access Control

o Mobile Banking/Payment

o Authentication

o Others

By Industry:

o Consumer Electronics

o Healthcare

o Finance & Banking

o Travel & Immigration

o Government/Law Enforcement & Forensic

o Military & Defense

o Others

By Region:

North America Mobile Biometrics Market

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Authentication Mode

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Industry

Europe Mobile Biometrics Market

o Europe, by Country

o Germany

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

o Europe, by Component

o Europe, by Authentication Mode

o Europe, by Application

o Europe, by Industry

Asia Pacific Mobile Biometrics Market

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Authentication Mode

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Industry

Middle East & Africa Mobile Biometrics Market

o Middle East & Africa, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

o Middle East & Africa, by Component

o Middle East & Africa, by Authentication Mode

o Middle East & Africa, by Application

o Middle East & Africa, by Industry

South America Mobile Biometrics Market

o South America, by Country

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of South America

o South America, by Component

o South America, by Authentication Mode

o South America, by Application

o South America, by Industry

