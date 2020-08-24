Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Meat Speciation Testing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Meat Speciation Testing Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Meat Speciation Testing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global meat speciation testing market report has been segmented on the basis of species, technology, form, and region.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Overview

Meat speciation testing is defined as the process of identifying the animal species from which the meat has originated. This test is performed for various reasons in order to confirm the authenticity of meat and its products along with ensuring safety of consumer.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Dynamics

Rising number of meat adulteration and food fraudulent cases is a major factor expected to drive growth of the meat speciation testing market in years to come. In addition, growing urbanization, coupled with increasing spending capacity, busy lifestyle, coupled with increasing demand for packaged meat, are other factors estimated to drive growth of the meat speciation testing market to certain extent. Growing consumer awareness regarding health concern is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the next coming years. Furthermore, stringent regulations and statutes regarding food standards and certification of meat products, coupled with food label compliance and conformity across the globe are other factors projected to support revenue growth of the potential market.

However, lack of harmonization of food safety standards, and lack of food control systems, resources, and technology in developing countries are factors which may hamper demand for meat speciation testing and restrain growth of the target market.

Increasing awareness among consumers about quality and safety concerns in developed and developing countries, and increasing technological advancements are factors expected to create revenue opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Segment Analysis

Among species segments, the chicken segment is expected to account for significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market.

Among technology segments, the polymerase chain reaction segment is projected to register major revenue share in the target market, owing to its ability to determine the species even at 0.1% levels.

Among form segments, the raw segment is expected to register highest revenue share and projected to grow at a rapid rate in the target market. This can be attributed to prevent fraudulent practice and authenticate claim on product labels.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Region Analysis

The market in Europe is estimated to account for significant revenue share contribution, and expected to dominate in the global meat speciation testing market. This is due to increasing meat adulteration issues which in turn increase demand for meat speciation testing in countries in Europe region. The meat speciation testing market in North America is expected to account for considerable share in the next 10 years, followed by Asia Pacific market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register fastest growth rate in years to come, owing to growing consumption of meat in countries such as China and others in the region. Growing population and stringent regulations pertaining to food standards for trade is expected to drive revenue growth of meat speciation testing market in the region.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Species:

Cow (Bos Taurus)

Swine (Sus Scrofa)

Chicken (Gallus Gallus)

Horse (Equus Caballus)

Sheep (Ovis Aries)

Others (Turkey, Goat, and Rabbit)

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Other Molecular-Diagnostic Tests (LC-MS/MS)

Segmentation on the Basis of Form:

Raw

Cooked

Processed Meat

