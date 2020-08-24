Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rice Syrup market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rice Syrup market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global rice syrup market report has been segmented on the basis of nature, material type, end use, and region.

Global Rice Syrup Market: Overview

Rice syrup is sorted out by breaking down the starch which are derived from the celluloses in the rice. There is an extreme amount of starch concentration hence these rice syrups are used as sweeteners or sweet enhancers in F&B sector. They are mostly obtained from white and brown rice. Brown rice consist of large amount of nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, proteins, nutrients, vitamin B-6, and others. On the other hand, white rice contains an adequate amount of potassium, calcium, iron, etc. Rice syrup is defined as the processed form of refined rice, which are helpful in the breaking down of starch to simple sugar molecules such as maltose, maltose, and glucose.

Global Rice Syrup Market: Dynamics

Increasing usage of rice syrup in most of the developing countries as it is a substitute ingredient for sweeteners and table sugar has increased its acceptance among consumers coupled with increasing health awareness among product developers and consumers are the major factors expected to drive the target market. In addition, increasing new launches of products with the help of natural ingredients, rising demand for rice syrup from many of the food service industries from quick service restaurants, hotels, and cafes, are some of the other factors expected to drive demand of the rice syrup. Furthermore, growing number of vegetarian people which demand for plant-sourced constituents in food is among the other factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. However, lack of awareness is among a major factor restraining the growth of the target market.

One of the major trend observed in the global rice syrup market is rising awareness about the health among the young generation and millennial they prefer their health first.

Global Rice Syrup Market: Segment Analysis

Among the nature segments, organic segment is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. As there is an increasing number of health conscious population. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of nature segment. Among the raw material type, brown rice is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. Due to brown rice consist of large amount of nutrients, proteins. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of nature segment. Among end use segments, bakery segment is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share.

Global Rice Syrup Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market is accounting for the major share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period. As there is growing consumption of snacks and baked products as suitable food in the US and Canada coupled with growing awareness about the profits of strong meal through several marketing promotions in this region. Asia Pacific market in expected to observed fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future due to growing consumer inclination for natural sweeteners in food products in these countries, are the factors which drive the growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Rice Syrup Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by raw material type:

Brown Rice

White Rice

Segmentation by end use:

Bakeries

Confectionaries

Beverages

Desserts & Dairy Products

Infant Formulae

Food Services

