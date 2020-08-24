Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radiation Shielding Glass market.

Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market By Product Type (X-Ray Radiation Shielding Glass & Gamma Ray Radiation Shielding Glass), By Application (Hospital Radiology Department, Research Laboratory & Other Applications), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market is projected to be US$ 154.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 246.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Radiation shielding glass, also known as, X-ray glass, is lead glass used to provide shielding protection by absorbing the energy released during radiation. The shielding effect is produced owing to the use of lead and barium, and the glasses can be either optically transparent or have a slight yellow tint. These glasses protect technicians in the field of radiation therapy, medical laboratories, and nuclear applications. Radiation shielding glasses provide an excellent barrier against harmful gamma and x-rays emitted during radiation. They are manufactured in a variety of sizes, shapes and thicknesses depending on the intended application and in most cases, the level of shielding depends on the thickness of the glass.

Exposure to radiation can have severe harmful effects on humans and the entire ecosystem, as well. Ionizing radiation has sufficient energy to affect the atoms in living cells and thereby damage their genetic material (DNA). If the damage is not repaired correctly, a cell may die or eventually become cancerous. High level of radiation exposure delivered over a short period of time can cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting within hours and can sometimes result in death. High level of radiation exposure delivered over a short period of time can cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting within hours and can sometimes result in death. It can also result in long-term health effects such as cancer and cardiovascular disease which provides a strong reason for the adoption of radiation shielding glasses in various high-risk applications.

Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Growing prevalence of cancer has resulted in increasing adoption of radiotherapy, which is expected to be a major factor driving the demand of the target market. Rising healthcare expenditure and growing awareness regarding wellness are anticipated to support the global radiation shielding glass market. In addition to this, expansion in the number of nuclear plants across various regions is expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, robust growth of the healthcare industry globally and a strong adoption towards technological advancements, radiation shielding glasses have gained tremendous importance over the years which is expected to propel the growth of global Radiation Shielding Glass market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of radiation shielding glass, owing to the high cost of raw material and intricate manufacturing process, directly reflects on the price of the products. This is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, development of novel materials such as Strontium-Barium glass instead of lead, due to the high toxicity of lead is anticipated to increase further adoption of such glasses at various facilities, which is likely to aid the growth of the target market during the forecasted period.

Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market is segmented based on product type, application and region. Based on product type, X-ray radiation shielding glass & gamma-ray radiation shielding glass. The X-ray radiation shielding glass segment accounts for the majority share in the global radiation shielding glass market, and also it is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, market is segmented into, hospital radiology department, research laboratory & other applications and hospital radiology department segment account for a majority share in the global radiation shielding glass market.

Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type , 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market followed by Europe owing to healthy growth in the number of diagnostic imaging centers and radiation laboratories. APAC is registering highest growth rate due to increasing population, coupled with a growing demand for cleaner energy and depletion of natural resources. South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Schott AG, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited, MAVIG GmbH and others.

Key Market Segments :

Key Market Players included in the report:

Schott AG

Nippon Electric Glass Co.Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited

MAVIG GmbH

