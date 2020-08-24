Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fencing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fencing Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fencing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Fencing Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Fencing Market

The global fencing market size was valued at USD 28.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as new housing construction, improvement, and remodeling activities are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, due to low maintenance costs and high-reliability attributes, fencing is widely used in housing constructions. The rise in safety and security concerns and increased expenditure for rebounding offices, transportation, and commercial constructions are further expected to drive the market for fencing.

Fencing products are expected to witness a rise in demand due to the growing need for improving the appearance and value of the property. Increased spending on institutional construction is anticipated to drive the market. Increased government spending for enhancing parks, public places, and government premises is further estimated to drive the demand for fencing products. Factors such as cost, quality, design, and aesthetic value are among the major buying criteria.

The surge in real estate development across the globe is expected to contribute to market growth. In addition, growing industrialization is anticipated to drive the demand for fencing products over the forecast period. Emergence of cost-effective fencing materials, coupled with the growing construction sector in emerging countries, such as China and India, is driving the market. Moreover, rising incidents of security breaches are driving the need for safety and security, subsequently driving the demand for fencing.

Owing to increasing environmental awareness, eco-friendly fencing materials are expected to gain popularity. However, these eco-friendly fences require high maintenance, due to which there is a shift toward low maintenance fences such as vinyl. In addition, plastic fences have a comparatively lower cost, are lightweight, and can be easily installed without any professional assistance.

Farmers are increasingly focusing on safeguarding their property and livestock and are hence investing in fencing. The development of new materials that reduce the cost and improve durability would contribute to product profitability over the forecast period. However, unlicensed contractors that use inferior products may act as a challenge for market growth. The rise in the price of materials used, such as iron, aluminum, and wood, would restrict the market growth over the forecast period.

Material Insights of Fencing Market

Based on material, the market has been segmented into metal, wood, plastic and composite, and concrete. The metal segment is anticipated to dominate the market through the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of fences in public places and government organizations. Chain link and ornamental fences may further drive the growth of the metal fencing segment.

Wood fencing is a popular choice for residential applications owing to its natural appearance. Wood may witness stiff competition from plastic and composite over the forecast period owing to lower costs. Lower durability and high maintenance costs are further expected to hinder the growth of wooden fencing. Factors such as low cost, durability, and low maintenance are expected to drive the demand for plastic and composite fencing over the forecast period.

Distribution Channel Insights

Based on distribution channel, the fencing market has been segmented into online and retail. The retail distribution channel segment dominated the market in 2019, as it remains the most preferred distribution channel for customers. Retail stores provide customers with instant access to the products offered by key vendors. Furthermore, retail distribution channel helps vendors reduce their companys marketing budget.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Setting up an online distribution channel comes with notably lower startup costs than a retail store. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the advantages offered by online channels encourage vendors to opt for the online distribution channel.

Installation Insights

Based on installation, the market has been segmented into Do-It-Yourself and contractor. The contractor segment dominated the market in 2019. Numerous contractors offer experience-based placement of gates and other products as well as style suggestions.

On the other hand, there are numerous Do-It-Yourself (DIY) kits available in stores. In most cases, the fences offered in DIY installation kits are vinyl, since it is the easiest type to install. However, as installing a sturdy fence may be a very lengthy process and requires several tools, customers prefer consulting with professional contractors.

Application Insights of Fencing Market

Based on application, the fencing market has been segmented into residential, agricultural, and industrial. Residential is anticipated to be the key application segment through the forecast period. Increasing construction and remodeling activities are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing consumer focus toward home improvement activities, coupled with rising disposable income, is anticipated to drive the demand for fencing for residential applications over the forecast period.

The growing need to safeguard farm animals, crops, and farm areas from wild animals and thieves is anticipated to drive the product demand in the agricultural sector. Furthermore, rise in intrusion activities such as invading a farms chemical stores and theft of expensive pesticides, drives the demand for fencing in agricultural applications. Fences that are used in agricultural applications are designed and manufactured according to customer requirements by using quality raw materials. The industrial segment is expected to witness growth owing to an increased demand for fences for manufacturing units and industrial premises.

End-Use Insights

The military and defense end use segment dominated the market in 2019. Increasing need for border control and safety is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Energy and power is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. High-security fencing is used to protect the critical infrastructure of the power grid. The energy and power sector requires anti-cut and anti-climb perimeter fencing and partitioning owing to high-security concerns.

Increasing demand for fencing in the petroleum and chemical sector is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Petroleum and chemical facilities require the most stringent protection to prevent the possibilities of explosions and accidents. In the petroleum sector, the risk of potential toxins, explosive chemicals, and caustic gases is very high, leading to an increased establishment of fencing across its boundaries. Numerous industries are selecting fencing with physical deterrence and those that have a visually appealing design.

Regional Insights of Fencing Market

North America and Europe are anticipated to be the key regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing construction activities and demand for decorative home products are estimated to contribute to the regional market growth. The North American market accounted for a share of over 35.0% of the overall market in 2019. More than 70.0% of the global consumption is expected from the spending of the middle-class population in Europe and North America.

Rising income levels across all sections is anticipated to lead to an increased per capita income level globally with more spending on house safety products, which would positively impact the global market. The Asia Pacific market is also anticipated to gain traction over the forecast period owing to the evolving agricultural sector of emerging economies such as India and China. Growing urbanization and increased expenditure on institutional construction in India is expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Fencing Market

Key vendors in the market include CertainTeed Corporation; Bekaert; Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated; Allied Tube & Conduit; and Ply Gem Holdings Inc. The market is highly competitive with a high degree of fragmentation and is dominated by a large number of local manufacturers catering to the needs of the customers of a particular region. Innovation and developments related to technology and designs are expected to be crucial success factors for market players. Companies accounting for a significant market share include CertainTeed Corporation, Betafence, and Allied Tube & Conduit.

Existing players are extensively adopting various inorganic growth strategies including mergers and acquisitions to consolidate their market position. They primarily focus on acquiring local players as they have a dedicated customer base. Players are also adopting innovative methods to reach out to consumers and establish a brand presence. Furthermore, vendors are focusing on increasing their product penetration by leveraging the breadth of their product offerings and broad geographical footprint to serve customers across the globe and by pursuing cross-selling opportunities.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Fencing Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global fencing market report on the basis of material, distribution channel, installation, application, end use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Metal

Wood

Plastic & Composite

Concrete

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Retail

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Do-It-Yourself

Contractor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Agricultural

Industrial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Government

Petroleum & Chemicals

Military & Defense

Mining

Energy & Power

Transport

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Fencing Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580