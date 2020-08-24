The Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market is accounted for $17.31 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $71.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. Increasing of machine learning in the automotive industry and high usage of real-time data for vehicular applications are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, issues associated with data security and its integration with existing software platforms is one of the restraining factors for the market. Moreover, the growing number of the vehicle combined with increasing demand for vehicle security & fuel optimization is providing opportunities for market growth.

Predictive vehicle technology can be used in vehicles as it has a sensor inserted inside the vehicle that alerts the driver if the vehicle needs maintenance. The vehicle’s performance is evaluated by the predictive system or technology based on the state of the vehicle or mileage clocked. The system also provides information to the user regarding the malfunctioning of vehicle systems.

Some of the key players profiled in the Predictive Vehicle Technology market include ZF , Visteon, Valeo , Robert Bosch, NXP, Harman (Samsung), Garrett Motion , Continental, At&T, Aptiv and Aisin Seiki.

Based on Hardware, Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) Component segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it include various sensors like ultrasonic sensors, LiDAR, radar and cameras. These sensors are utilized to detect the information and send it for further handling and the sensors can be used in separation or with a combination in various ADAS applications. Leading automakers over the world are integrating advanced features in passenger and commercial vehicles to improve vehicle safety performance.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing sales of commercial vehicles & passenger cars and developing purchasing power of customers has set off the interest for automobiles in the region.

Deployments Covered:

– Cloud

– On-Premise

Hardwares Covered:

– Telematics

– On-Board Diagnostics

– Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) Component

Types Covered:

– Commercial Vehicle

– Passenger Vehicle

Applications Covered:

– Safety & Security

– Proactive Alerts

– Predictive Smart Parking

– Maintenance Analysis

– Driving Pattern Analysis

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)s and Service Providers

– Insurers

– Fleet Owners

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

